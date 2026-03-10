Big 12 Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch

The Big 12 is set to send quite a few teams to the NCAA Tournament, but just one of them will enter March Madness as the champions of their conference.

On Tuesday, the Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament tips off, with all 16 teams in the conference invited to battle for the title and the automatic bid to the March Madness field that comes with it. The tournament begins with the bottom half of the conference playing in a first round to winnow the field, while the top four teams in the conference get a bye to the quarterfinals. Atop the conference, both Arizona and Houston will use the tournament to make their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament field.

The entirety of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will be available to watch through the ESPN family of networks, with the first round on ESPN+ and the latter rounds bouncing across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The championship game is set for Saturday, March 14 on ESPN.

Below we examine the Big 12 standings, tournament bracket, schedule and everything else you need to know about the tournament.

Big 12 men’s basketball final regular season standings

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. (2) Arizona 16–2 29–2 2. (5) Houston 14–4 26–5 3. (14) Kansas 12–6 22–9 4. (16) Texas Tech 12–6 22–9 5. (7) Iowa State 12–6 25–6 6. TCU 11–7 21–10 7. West Virginia 9–9 18–13 8. UCF 9–9 21–10 9. Cincinnati 9–9 17–14 10. BYU 9–9 21–10 11. Colorado 7–11 17–14 12. Arizona State 7–11 16–15 13. Baylor 6–12 16–15 14. Oklahoma State 6–12 18–13 15. Kansas State 3–15 12–19 16. Utah 2–16 10–21

Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament bracket. | @Big12Conference / X

Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 10: First round

Game 1: No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor—12:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+

Game 2: No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah—3:00 p.m. ET; ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 BYU vs No. 15 Kansas State—7:00 p.m. ET; ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+

March 11: Second round

Game 5: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner Game 1—12:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 8 UCF vs. Winner Game 2—3:00 p.m. ET; ESPNU

Game 7: No. 7 West Virginia vs Winner Game 3—7:00 p.m. ET; ESPNU

Game 8: No. 6 TCU vs. Winner Game 4—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2/ESPNU

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Winner Game 5—12:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner Game 6—3:00 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 2 Houston vs Winner Game 7—7:00 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: No. 3 Kansas vs. Winner Game 8—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

March 13: Semifinals

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10—7:00 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

March 14: Championship game

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14—6:00 p.m. ET; ESPN

Who is favored to win the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament?

The Big 12 conference tournament is one of the most fascinating in all of college basketball. Leading the odds before the tournament tips off is Arizona (+100), though Houston (+200), Iowa State (+700) and Kansas (+800) all could compete. Deeper down the board, you could find some value in Texas Tech (+1700), as the Red Raiders already have wins over Arizona, Iowa State and Houston on the season. While they are still without star JT Toppin, the rest of the roster has stepped up in his absence to keep Texas Tech contending.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated