Arizona's Burries Draft Stock High After Stellar Rookie Campaign

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries had himself an exceptional freshman season in 2025-26, and his efforts could be rewarded with a lottery selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Burries was the Wildcats’ top option offensively last season. He averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from downtown, while also leading the team in three-point makes with 70.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Burries’ scoring ability was on display all season. He scored 20 or more points in 14 games this past season, with his season-high being a 31-point outing in an 88-79 win over Colorado. He is considered one of the top guards available in the 2026 NBA Draft due to his ability to score, defend at a high level, and be active on the glass.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Burries Key to Arizona’s Success

His play helped the Wildcats have one of their most memorable campaigns in recent memory, winning a program-record 36 games with a .923 winning percentage — also a program-record for a full season — and reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Despite Burries being merely a freshman, his veteran playstyle and mentality were beneficial to the Wildcats this season.

As part of Arizona’s star freshman trio alongside Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov, it was Burries who stood out most prominently amongst his peers, and his efforts have resulted in his draft stock rising significantly throughout the season.

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Originally projected as a possible first-round pick at the start of the season, Burries has climbed the ladder and is now seeing his name mentioned in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft. Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor recently projected Burries to be selected eighth overall by the Utah Jazz.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Burries doesn’t need the ball to make an impact,” O’Connor said. “He stays pedal to the metal with hustle plays all over the floor. He also flashes stardom as a shot-creator, which helped him earn his spot as a potential lottery pick."

"He plays with physicality and can beat you from all three levels. He's a methodical creator rather than an explosive one. If he doesn’t turn into a star scorer, Utah has plenty of other on-ball talents anyway which would allow Burries to slide in as a Swiss Army knife in the backcourt.”

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Burries will look to keep boosting his draft stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, hoping to pick up where he left off at the next level.