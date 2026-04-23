Dwayne Aristode Says Goodbye to Arizona Upon Portal Entry
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The Arizona Wildcats saw the departure of one of their top reserves this offseason in the form of Dwayne Aristode.
The backup wing for the Wildcats had a solid season as a freshman in 2025-26. Aristode averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and was one of the team’s most efficient three-point shooters, knocking down 46.2 percent of his triples last season.
Arizona’s Star Freshmen
While he wasn’t quite the star freshman that Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat were, Aristode showed plenty of potential as a big wing with an ability to space the floor and impact the game on the defensive side of the ball. Aristode scored in double-figures three times last season, knocking down at least four three-pointers each time — his season-best was 18 points and six threes on Nov. 11 against Northern Arizona.
He played a part in Arizona’s run to the Final Four — their first since 2001. The Wildcats won a program-high 36 games (starting 23-0), and their .923 winning percentage was also a program-high for a full season.
However, Aristode is now looking to have an impact elsewhere. He was one of three players — Sidi Gueye and Sven Djopmo being the other two — to enter the transfer portal. After having an impact on a good Arizona team to start his collegiate career, Aristode will be looking for an opportunity to take a leap as a sophomore.
In the aftermath of his departure, Aristode sent a message to the Arizona faithful, thanking them for his time in Tucson now that he is in the transfer portal.
Aristode’s Message
“My time at Arizona will always be stamped in my life, I won’t forget it,” Aristode said. “As a freshman, I came in ready to work and ready to prove myself every single day. I’ll always be grateful for everything I experienced this year with my teammates and coaches. I’m thankful for the people around the program who believed in me.”
“Relationships I made in Tucson, I’ll always carry that with me. Now it’s time for the next step. Ready to keep building and showing who I am. Arizona will always mean something to me.”
The Wildcats have responded to Aristode’s departure by bringing in UNC transfer Derek Dixon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit. After a stellar season last year, the Wildcats will look to load up with portal talents as they try to get back to the Final Four in the 2026-27 season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.