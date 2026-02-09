Arizona Contending For Talented 2027 Tight End

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are looking to build on their success from the 2026 recruiting cycle in the 2027 cycle and have been highly active on the recruiting trail as of late, making progress with some of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a three-star tight end from Oregon, and one analyst believes the Wildcats are firmly in contention for him.

Wildcats Reportedly in the Mix for 3-Star Tight End

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Seager Milholen, a three-star tight end from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats first offered him in June 2025 and have actively pursued him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Milholen is originally from Portland, Oregon, and spent the first three seasons of his high school career at Central Catholic High School. However, last month, he announced he would transfer to Bishop Gorman ahead of his senior season.

The 6’6”, 235-pound tight end is a talented prospect and would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 589 overall player in the country, the No. 30 tight end, and the No. 6 prospect in Nevada.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Cameron Barmore (80) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Milholen has offers from several Division I programs, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that three schools have emerged as the frontrunners in his recruitment: Arizona, Cal, and Washington.

According to Gorney, Arizona, Cal, and Washington State are standing out most to Milholen. He noted that Stanford, UCLA, and UNLV are also in the mix, but it will likely be a three-program race for the three-star right end.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Cal, Arizona and Washington State should battle it out for the Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic tight end as those three stand out most and those programs impressed him the most during January visits,” Gorney wrote. “Stanford, UCLA and UNLV are also poking around but this appears to be a three-team battle right now.”

Brennan and his staff have been pursuing Milholen for several months and have built a strong relationship with him. While Arizona will face competition from Cal, Washington State, and other programs for Milholen, it’s clear the Wildcats have established themselves as a serious contender in his recruitment.

If the Wildcats can continue making progress with Milholen over the next few months and bring him to Tucson for an official visit this spring, Arizona should be well-positioned to land one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 class.

