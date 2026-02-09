Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 9

The best game on Monday night's slate of college basketball action is a Big 12 showdown between two top-12 teams. The best team in the country, the 23-0 Arizona Wildcats, will hit the road to take on the 11th ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks are red-hot heading into tonight, coming off seven-straight wins against teams like Iowa State, BYU, and Texas Tech.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Arizona vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -1.5 (-118)

Kansas +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Arizona -140

Kansas +116

Total

OVER 153.5 (-112)

UNDER 153.5 (-108)

Arizona vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 9

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arizona Record: 23-0 (10 in Big 12)

Kansas Record: 18-5 (8-2 in Big 12)

Arizona vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona's last six games

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Kansas

Kansas is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Kansas' last seven games

Kansas is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games played on a Monday.

Arizona vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks

The reason the Jayhawks have hit a new level is because of Darryn Peterson returning to their lineup. He played in just four games before the calendar turned to 2026, and since rejoining the lineup, Kansas has been one of the best teams in the country. He's now averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Kansas can beat any team in the country with Peterson on the court.

Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with Kansas at home:

I wouldn't be surprised if Arizona suffers its first loss of the season tonight. This Kansas team is no joke, ranking 56th in effective field goal percentage and 21st in defensive efficiency. Now, they host a Wildcats team whose effective field goal percentage drops by 7% on the road this season.

The most important factor in this game for the Jayhawks is their elite interior defense. The Wildcats have one of the highest two-point shot rates in college basketball, but now they have to face a Kansas team that ranks sixth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 44.8% from two-point range. If their interior defense plays well again in this game, the Wildcats are going to have a tough test ahead of them.

Pick: Kansas +2.5 (-106) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!