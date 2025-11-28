Arizona Emerging as the Leader in Elite 2027 WR's Recruitment
While most of the national recruiting focus is on the 2026 class ahead of Early National Signing Day, the 2027 recruiting cycle has begun to gain momentum in recent weeks, with several prospects narrowing down their school lists and committing to programs.
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have already secured one commitment for their 2027 class and are in a strong position with several others, including a four-star wide receiver who reportedly said the Wildcats are in the driver's seat for his recruitment.
Arizona Named Current Favorite to Land 2027 Four-Star Wide Receiver
One of Arizona's top targets in the 2027 cycle is Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in May and have been pursuing him throughout the fall.
While Johnson hasn't named a top five or ten, Arizona is reportedly emerging as the favorite to land him. According to SeaTown Sports' Kevin Cacabelos, the four-star wide receiver told him that Arizona is currently the leader in his recruitment, followed by Arizona State and Georgia.
- "2027 4 [star] WR Ty Johnson (Crean Lutheran - CA) tells me that Arizona is the leader in his recruitment right now. Arizona State and Georgia are also recruiting him the hardest," Cacabelos wrote on X.
Johnson supported Cacabelo's report by reposting it on his X account. Johnson is a top recruit in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 278 overall player nationally, the No. 33 wide receiver, and the No. 24 prospect from California.
He has offers from several top programs, including Georgia, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Oregon, Louisville, Washington, and more.
Despite some of the nation's top programs being interested in him, it appears that Arizona has put itself in a great spot to secure one of the best receivers in the 2027 cycle. That could obviously change as his recruitment progresses, so Brennan and his staff will have to do a lot of work in the coming months to maintain their standing.
Johnson hasn't set a commitment date, and likely won't commit until July or August. That gives Arizona time to host him on an official visit at some point this spring or summer, and boost their status even more with the young wideout.
There's no guarantee Johnson will keep Arizona at the top of his list, but being named one of his favorites gives the Wildcats a strong chance of securing his commitment down the line.
