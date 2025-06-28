EXCLUSIVE: Chance Thomas Talks Wildcats Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have started to stand out for many recruits from all over the country. This includes players from the state of California.
They recently have been targeting quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have started to pick through recruits. Someone who has been on the board as of recent is the Chance Thomas. Thomas is a QB from Western High School in Anaheim, California. He holds offers from many schools, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and more.
The talented QB recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss the offer, his current recruitment, and many more key topics.
"To be offered by a school like Arizona that has a good history of great quarterbacks is honestly a blessing," the California high school football talent stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many coaches that the prospect has been hopeful to build a relationship with. This includes his continued relationship with Coach Doege.
"I’m looking forward to continue building my relationship with Coach Seth (Doege) (Offensive Coordinator) and the head coach (Brent Brennan) I love it down in Tucson so building that connection is very important," he said.
Visiting the Arizona Wildcats isn't out of the picture, as he has visited many times in the past.
"I'm not sure when I would visit again, but I have been up there multiple times."
There are many schools that have started to do well in his recruitment. This includes the Arizona Wildcats who the Western High School QB confirmed is among the others.
"There are many schools standing out to me right now, but it’s so early in the process that I can’t necessarily give some specifically but Arizona is definitely one of them."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats? He details more.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of a great school and great football program with a great coaching staff."
He details where the Wildcats are at in his recruitment as a whole. Here is what he had to say.
"As of now, the Wildcats are definitely at the top of my recruiting, I can’t stress it enough how much I like the coaching staff from head coach to position coach to even just the recruiting people always energy in the building and seems like a place that I would love to be."
