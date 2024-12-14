Arizona Hires Seth Doege to Become Their New Offensive Coordinator
Things needed to change at Arizona following the disastrous first year under their new head coach Brent Brennan this past campaign, and he wasted little time altering his coaching staff.
In what was an obvious decision, the Wildcats and Dino Babers went their separate ways after the season. His contract was up after just the one year, and since he had been stripped of his play calling duties during the early part of the season, the writing was on the wall that he would not be in Tucson going forward.
Brennan also announced that Duane Akina would no longer be the defensive coordinator, instead moving him into a secondary coaches position to remain on staff.
After the poor showing that resulted in multiple decommitments in their 2025 recruiting class and current players hitting the transfer portal, how Brennan responds will be paramount to determining if he will have success as the head coach of Arizona.
The first step is complete.
The Wildcats have announced the hiring of Seth Doege to become their new offensive coordinator.
The 35-year-old was a star quarterback at Texas Tech during his collegiate career from 2008-2012, finishing third in passing yards (4,205) and second in touchdown passes (39) during his senior season with the Red Raiders.
After going undrafted and signing with the Atlanta Falcons, he spent one year in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before he was released.
Doege then decided to get into coaching after that, becoming a graduate assistant at Bowling Green that started his journey which culminated in his first coordinator job this past season with Marshall where he served as their OC.
He proved he is one of the brightest, young offensive minds.
The Thundering Herd scored 31.8 points per game and put up 382.8 yards of total offense per contest. Doege employed a balanced attack, finishing the year with 201.7 rushing yards and 181.1 passing yards per game.
He was also instrumental in Marshall winning their first-ever Sun Belt title.
This is an exciting hire for Arizona.
Not only is he someone who can bring some innovation with him to Tucson, but he also has major ties in Texas which could prove to be massive on the recruiting trail.