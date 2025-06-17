BREAKING: Oscar Rios Names Wildcats As A Finalist
The Arizona Wildcats have been improving their recruiting tactics and have been looking to gain a better class for the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats have many talented recruit, and have done a good job when it comes to getting their players in the boat early like Caleb "The Jet" Smith, Michael Langi, and Hamisi Juma.
There has been one thing missing from their 2026 recruiting class: a Quarterback commit. The Wildcats have been after one of the top QBs in the class, and they recently received great news, as they have been named as a finalist. Oscar Rios from Downey High School in the state of California. It was announced Tuesday that he was down to two schools. Those schools are the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins.
Both teams hosted the talented QB on an official visit, as he visited the Bruins first and the Wildcats last. Prior to both visits, he also visited the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
For fans who don't know enough about Rios, 247Sports' Greg Biggins shared an evaluation on the prospect.
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region," the analyst stated.
He jumped into conversation about his dual-threat ability.
"A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation."
Rios is far from scared of contact, as he reportedly doesn't flinch when he is about to take a hit.
"Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader, and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
