2026 Women’s CBB National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness

The bracket is set for the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament are all teams that made the Final Four in 2025.

UConn, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA have earned the No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament, and they’re the clear four choices to win the national title. The Huskies are looking to defend their title this season after going undefeated in the regular season, knocking off several ranked teams in the process.

Oddsmakers released the national championship odds for the women’s tournament after Selection Sunday on March 15, and only five teams have odds of 22/1 or shorter to win it all.

The Huskies lead the way as odds-on favorites, but can they repeat without Paige Bueckers?

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds and each of the top contenders to win this year’s NCAA Tournament.

National Championship Odds for Every Team

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

UConn: -270

UCLA: +600

Texas: +850

South Carolina: +950

LSU: +2200

Michigan: +10000

Vanderbilt: +10000

Louisville: +10000

TCU: +10000

Duke: +10000

Iowa: +10000

Ohio State: +15000

Oklahoma: +15000

Minnesota: +15000

West Virginia: +15000

North Carolina: +15000

Notre Dame: +20000

Kentucky: +20000

Iowa State: +20000

Ole Miss: +20000

Maryland: +20000

Michigan State: +20000

Baylor: +25000

NC State: +25000

Washington: +25000

Texas Tech: +25000

USC: +25000

Alabama: +25000

Tennessee: +25000

Villanova: +25000

Georgia: +25000

Illinois: +50000

Colorado:+50000

Oklahoma State: +50000

Oregon: +50000

Syracuse: +50000

Virginia Tech: +50000

Nebraska: +50000

Virginia: +50000

Clemson: +50000

Fairfield: +50000

Gonzaga: +50000

South Dakota State: +50000

James Madison: +50000

Richmond: +50000

Arizona State: +100000

Western Illinois: +100000

Samford: +100000

High Point: +100000

Rhode Island: +100000

Jacksonville: +100000

Green Bay: +100000

Colorado State: +100000

Idaho: +100000

Stephen F. Austin: +100000

Vermont: +100000

Miami OH: +100000

Southern University: +100000

California Baptist: +100000

Missouri State: +100000

UC San Diego: +100000

Howard: +100000

Holy Cross: +100000

UTSA: +100000

Murray State: +100000

Charleston: +100000

UConn Set as Odds-On Favorite to Win Back-to-Back Titles

Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are looking to go back-to-back to win their 13th national championship.

While Paige Bueckers is no longer in Storrs, UConn returns reigning Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and superstar forward Sarah Strong – the best player in the country. UConn is deep this season, as it has loaded up on the transfer portal while also seeing freshman Blanca Quiñonez (third on the team in PPG) turn into a key rotation player.

The continuity is key for the Huskies, as Fudd, Strong, KK Arnold, Ashlyn Shade, Allie Ziebell and Jana El Alfy are all back from last season’s national championship run. The Huskies did not lose a game during the regular season, and Michigan was the only team they played during the regular season that kept a game within 10 points.

UCLA, Texas, South Carolina Highlight Secondary Contenders

Even though the Huskies are heavily favored to repeat as national champs, there are three No. 1 seeds that have a real case to dethrone them this season.

UCLA and star center Lauren Betts lost just one game so far this season, and they’re the No. 2 team in HerHoopStats’ advanced rating, edging out Texas and South Carolina. UConn knocked off UCLA in the NCAA Tournament last season, but the Bruins have a lot of experience that returns for this year’s run.

Texas won the SEC Tournament this season, knocking off South Carolina, and superstar forward Madison Booker is one of the best pure scorers in the country. The Longhorns have a ton of experience on their roster with seniors like Rori Harmon and Kyla Oldacre, and their only losses came to top SEC teams in South Carolina, Vanderbilt and LSU.

South Carolina would love to get revenge on the Huskies in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and Dawn Staley’s group put together another impressive season, going 31-3 overall and 15-1 in SEC play. The only losses for the Gamecocks? The SEC Tournament Final against Texas, a two-point regular-season loss to Texas and a 12-point loss to a ranked Oklahoma team. Joyce Edwards has blossomed into one of the best players in the country, averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, and the addition of scorer Ta'Niya Latson gives the Gamecocks a little punch on offense.

The only other team that oddsmakers view as a real national championship contender is LSU, which is set at +2200 to win it all. No other team is shorter than +10000 following Selection Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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