2026 Women’s CBB National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness
The bracket is set for the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and the No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament are all teams that made the Final Four in 2025.
UConn, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA have earned the No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament, and they’re the clear four choices to win the national title. The Huskies are looking to defend their title this season after going undefeated in the regular season, knocking off several ranked teams in the process.
Oddsmakers released the national championship odds for the women’s tournament after Selection Sunday on March 15, and only five teams have odds of 22/1 or shorter to win it all.
The Huskies lead the way as odds-on favorites, but can they repeat without Paige Bueckers?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds and each of the top contenders to win this year’s NCAA Tournament.
National Championship Odds for Every Team
- UConn: -270
- UCLA: +600
- Texas: +850
- South Carolina: +950
- LSU: +2200
- Michigan: +10000
- Vanderbilt: +10000
- Louisville: +10000
- TCU: +10000
- Duke: +10000
- Iowa: +10000
- Ohio State: +15000
- Oklahoma: +15000
- Minnesota: +15000
- West Virginia: +15000
- North Carolina: +15000
- Notre Dame: +20000
- Kentucky: +20000
- Iowa State: +20000
- Ole Miss: +20000
- Maryland: +20000
- Michigan State: +20000
- Baylor: +25000
- NC State: +25000
- Washington: +25000
- Texas Tech: +25000
- USC: +25000
- Alabama: +25000
- Tennessee: +25000
- Villanova: +25000
- Georgia: +25000
- Illinois: +50000
- Colorado:+50000
- Oklahoma State: +50000
- Oregon: +50000
- Syracuse: +50000
- Virginia Tech: +50000
- Nebraska: +50000
- Virginia: +50000
- Clemson: +50000
- Fairfield: +50000
- Gonzaga: +50000
- South Dakota State: +50000
- James Madison: +50000
- Richmond: +50000
- Arizona State: +100000
- Western Illinois: +100000
- Samford: +100000
- High Point: +100000
- Rhode Island: +100000
- Jacksonville: +100000
- Green Bay: +100000
- Colorado State: +100000
- Idaho: +100000
- Stephen F. Austin: +100000
- Vermont: +100000
- Miami OH: +100000
- Southern University: +100000
- California Baptist: +100000
- Missouri State: +100000
- UC San Diego: +100000
- Howard: +100000
- Holy Cross: +100000
- UTSA: +100000
- Murray State: +100000
- Charleston: +100000
UConn Set as Odds-On Favorite to Win Back-to-Back Titles
Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are looking to go back-to-back to win their 13th national championship.
While Paige Bueckers is no longer in Storrs, UConn returns reigning Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and superstar forward Sarah Strong – the best player in the country. UConn is deep this season, as it has loaded up on the transfer portal while also seeing freshman Blanca Quiñonez (third on the team in PPG) turn into a key rotation player.
The continuity is key for the Huskies, as Fudd, Strong, KK Arnold, Ashlyn Shade, Allie Ziebell and Jana El Alfy are all back from last season’s national championship run. The Huskies did not lose a game during the regular season, and Michigan was the only team they played during the regular season that kept a game within 10 points.
UCLA, Texas, South Carolina Highlight Secondary Contenders
Even though the Huskies are heavily favored to repeat as national champs, there are three No. 1 seeds that have a real case to dethrone them this season.
UCLA and star center Lauren Betts lost just one game so far this season, and they’re the No. 2 team in HerHoopStats’ advanced rating, edging out Texas and South Carolina. UConn knocked off UCLA in the NCAA Tournament last season, but the Bruins have a lot of experience that returns for this year’s run.
Texas won the SEC Tournament this season, knocking off South Carolina, and superstar forward Madison Booker is one of the best pure scorers in the country. The Longhorns have a ton of experience on their roster with seniors like Rori Harmon and Kyla Oldacre, and their only losses came to top SEC teams in South Carolina, Vanderbilt and LSU.
South Carolina would love to get revenge on the Huskies in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and Dawn Staley’s group put together another impressive season, going 31-3 overall and 15-1 in SEC play. The only losses for the Gamecocks? The SEC Tournament Final against Texas, a two-point regular-season loss to Texas and a 12-point loss to a ranked Oklahoma team. Joyce Edwards has blossomed into one of the best players in the country, averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, and the addition of scorer Ta'Niya Latson gives the Gamecocks a little punch on offense.
The only other team that oddsmakers view as a real national championship contender is LSU, which is set at +2200 to win it all. No other team is shorter than +10000 following Selection Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2