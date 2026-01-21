Former Arizona Wildcat Earns Prestigious NFL Honor

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has earned himself some hardware in his rookie season in the NFL, being named Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and named to the all-rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

The former standout Wildcats receiver was sensational in his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, hauling in 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns in his first season. McMillan was also key to the Panthers’ first playoff appearance since 2017, where they nearly upset the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round. In the game, McMillan caught 5 receptions for 81 yards as the Panthers lost 34-31.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after he is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Explosive rookie campaign

McMillan led all NFL rookies in receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season. He was also third amongst rookies in receptions.

McMillan was drafted with the 8th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after an astounding collegiate career at Arizona. McMillan hauled in 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his team with the Wildcats, and was named an All-American in 2024 after posting a line of 84 catches, 1,319 yards (1st in Big 12), and 8 touchdowns.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan at Arizona

McMillan was part of a highly successful 2023 Arizona team that won 10 games for the fourth time in program history, and set the foundation for the program to be successful following Jedd Fisch’s departure.

In 2025, McMillan’s first season away from the program, the Wildcats went 9-4, and made an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, proving they can still remain a high-quality program even without one of their best players in recent memory.

McMillan’s quarterback during his days at Arizona, Noah Fifita, remains an integral part of the program to this day, and will be returning for a 5th season at Arizona in 2026. Last season, Fifita threw for 3,228 yards, with 29 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions. With Fifita still in the picture, the Wildcats could be in position to compete for a Big 12 title , and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMillan already boasts one of the more impressive resumes in Arizona football history, and now it seems as though he’s on pace to do the same in the NFL after being deemed the league’s best rookie in 2025. His legacy continues to resonate with the current state of the program, and they’ll look to continue what he helped start going forward.