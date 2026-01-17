Arizona Adds Former Oregon Defensive Back in Transfer Portal

The Arizona Wildcats have added another high-impact transfer for their secondary, signing Oregon transfer Daylen Austin to the program.

Austin will now join Brent Brennan’s program at Arizona after spending the last three seasons with Oregon. A redshirt sophomore, Austin accumulated 23 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, and 1 interception in his career with the Ducks.

In 2025, Austin appeared in nine games, racking up 10 total tackles, with 3 pass deflections and an interception.

Prior to his Oregon days, Austin was a four-star recruit out of high school. One of his offers out of high school included one from Arizona, but Austin ultimately decided to head to Oregon. Now, he’ll head to Tucson after three seasons in Eugene, Oregon.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Daylen Austin (0) celebrates after recovering a blocked punt during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Out of high school, he was viewed as a top 150 player overall, and one of the top ranked cornerbacks in California. As a senior, he accumulated 36 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and 14 pass deflections. He was equally impressive as a junior, finishing with 44 tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Arizona has nearly rebuilt their entire secondary

Austin is the sixth defensive back acquired this offseason by Arizona, and the third cornerback. The Wildcats have also brought in Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, Tyrese Boss, Dwight Bootle, and Malcolm Hartzog along with Austin to fill out their secondary. The Wildcats have brought in 21 new transfers so far .

The Wildcats boasted an impressive secondary last season that put a lid on opposing offenses. Last season, Arizona came away with 22 interceptions, allowing just 2,149 total passing yards (1st in the Big 12), and only 165.3 passing yards per game (also 1st in the Big 12).

They’ve had to make up for several losses in the secondary. Devin Dunn, Gianni Edwards, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Jack Luttrell, and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos have all departed into the transfer portal this offseason. Nonetheless, Arizona has done a solid job of making up for some of their key departures.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Arizona went 9-4 and finished the season ranked #17 in the AP Poll. After an appearance in the Holiday Bowl to wrap up the season, they’ll look to take it a step further in 2025. A strong offseason with plenty of high-impact transfers has put the Wildcats in position to compete for a Big 12 title in 2026, and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.