Arizona Getting Disrespected Will Fuel the Fire

Now that the regular season has officially come to an end for college basketball, we take a look at the regular season that was and why the Arizona Wildcats are not getting the credit that they have earned.

This Arizona Wildcats team is getting overlooked and disrespected. The Wildcats are coming off one of their best regular seasons in program history. They won the Big 12 conference, and it was the best conference this season. The ups and downs they dominated.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd react during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, people around College Basketball had Arizona being a team that could make a deep run in March, but many did not expect them to be a team that would be the best in college basketball as we look at the season from start to finish.

Arizona started the season with a 23-0 record before taking its first loss. They played a tough non-conference schedule, and that helped them get ready for an even tougher schedule in conference play.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona Is the Best Team in the Nation

They battled against some of the best teams in the country that were in the Big 12. They came out on top in all but two games. In between all that, they lost a few key players for a few games, but that did not stop them from going through a tough stretch in the middle of conference play.

Everyone expected them to drop games during that stretch, but Arizona went through each game and played with everything they could and only lost two of them. That was huge to win the Big 12.

Why Arizona Could Run the Show in March

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Overall, if you look from start to now, the Wildcats were the best team in the country, but some still are not giving them their credit. At best, they see Arizona as the second-best team in the country, but they should be at the top. Some see them lower than that.

The team that they are saying is better is the Duke Blue Devils, who also have been a great team this season, but it has not been like the season that Arizona has had so far.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images