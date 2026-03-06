The Arizona Wildcats have big plans in March. They want it to end in April and with them winning the National Championship in Indianapolis. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the country this season.

They have been the most consistent team in the country. Arizona is looking to finally get over the hump this season, and they have the things you need to make a run and win it all. The Wildcats want it, and it is theirs for the taking.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts to gain possession of the ball on the floor during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona has shown it all, and it has more to come. The Wildcats have shown they could beat anyone and play with any team. They are the best team with the most depth, and they know what they need to do to get where they want to be at the end of the season.

A big part of that is that the team is complete, and they play like a cohesive unit. No single player wants it all and is looking to make all the plays. They want to make the best play, and they believe in every player that takes the floor.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates a three point basket he made during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Has the Best Guard in the Nation

Now, there is one player who has stepped up for Arizona and is one of the many reasons it is going to be a top contender heading into the NCAA Tournament. That player is freshman guard Brayden Burries.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) is fouled by Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Burries is looking to do whatever the team needs to help it be successful and win games. He has already shown that, and his confidence is going through the roof right now. Burries will be a key in making a deep run to the title game.

Coming into the season, Burries was not on anyone's radar but Arizona's. He was not on any list of being one of the best in the country. Burries keeps getting better throughout the season and had a quiet mid of the season, but he was balling, and that has struck with him.

Now, they are going to lean on him and the rest of the team to go all the way. Burries is now talked about as being one of the best guards in the country and is now seen as a first-round NBA prospect as well.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three point basket during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Burries is special because he can beat any defense in multiple ways. Burries can get downhill and go coast to coast and finish around the basket. He is also a good shooter and could hit the two and three-point shot. Burries is now looking to do whatever it takes to get Arizona a National Championship.