Michigan's 3 Weapons Who Can Halt Arizona's Season

Arizona and Michigan will square off tonight from Indianapolis to determine which team will advance to play for a National Championship. This is the first time since 2001 that the Wildcats have played in the Final Four. The last two No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament will battle it out in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Wolverines have been one of the best teams all season, entering the tournament as the third overall seed. They have a record of 35-3 and could be the biggest test the Wildcats have faced all season.

Let’s take a look at three Wolverines who stand in the way of the Wildcats advancing to glory.

Aday Mara, Center

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Aday Mara is the centerpiece of the Wolverines, as he has a daunting 7-foot-3 presence that scares opponents away. He averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, and 2.6 blocks this season. Mara will play a massive role in this Final Four game.

All tournament long, the Wildcats have been imposing their will and dominating in the paint. The Wolverines will be the biggest team they have played this tournament, and Mara can cause problems for how the Wildcats want to play.

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The matchup between Mara and Motiejus Krivas will be a key factor in this game. Each big will have to control the paint without fouling, which will be easier said than done. Mara’s height could very well be the factor in the Wildcats’ season ending tonight.

Elliot Cadeau, Guard

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Elliot Cadeau is the engine of this Wolverines offense. His scoring has been inconsistent throughout the tournament, but his playmaking remains elite. Cadeau is averaging eight assists a game over the course of the tournament and has full control of this Wolverines' offense.

Cadeau thrives in the pick-and-roll game and on the fast break. His quick first step keeps opposing guards on their toes. The Wildcats will need to throw all they can at Cadeau and force the ball out of his hands.

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Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward

Yaxel Lendeborg has been nothing short of spectacular this tournament. He has scored more than 20 points in the last three games and has shot above 50% in all three games.

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Lendeborg plays like a guard, but in a 6-foot-9 body. His ability to create and shoot at his size will be a huge problem for the Wildcats. Koa Peat will most likely be tasked with guarding Lendeborg.

The Wildcats will have to run him off the three-point line, as he has hit three or more three-pointers in the last three games. They will also have to build a wall in the paint. Lendeborg has enough strength and explosiveness to cause havoc down low.