Key Attack That Will Lead Arizona Past Michigan
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It all goes down tonight, Arizona versus Michigan, for a spot in the National Championship game. They are the last two No. 1 seeds that remain, but one team’s season will end at the Final Four.
The Wildcats have faced some good teams to get to this point, but the Wolverines will no doubt be their toughest challenge. They have been one of the best teams all season, having only lost three games.
For the Wildcats to walk off the court tonight with a win, they must follow this point of attack.
Interior Battle
Tommy Lloyd and his Wildcats have to focus on winning down low in the paint. That is easier said than done, though, as the Wolverines flourish on the interior. There will be two key matchups to watch.
Aday Mara versus Motiejus Krivas will be a heavyweight battle, two 7-footers dueling in the paint. Both centers bring a similar impact to their respective teams. Mara is a fantastic screen setter and a great rim protector with his height.
Krivas is also a good rim protector, but has a little better touch with his go-to jump hook. A key factor in this matchup will be which big man can avoid foul trouble. Both players will be very physical down low, so it will be important to see which one can play smarter. If one big man gets in foul trouble, that will increase the opposing team’s chances of winning immensely.
Lendeborg vs. Peat
Another star-studded matchup will feature Koa Peat versus Yaxel Lendeborg. Both are similarly built and are very athletic and explosive. Lendeborg has the experience on Peat, but Peat is one of the best freshmen in the country.
Lendeborg has the edge on Peat when it comes to perimeter shooting, so Peat will have to make sure he has full attention on the defensive side of the ball. Peat has been bullying people down low all tournament long, but he has not faced off against someone like Lendeborg. This will be a key matchup to watch throughout the game.
Whichever team wins the interior battle and stays out of trouble will most likely advance to the national title game. After a dominating NCAA Tournament performance, the Wildcats' season hangs in the balance, and it all goes down tonight against the Wolverines. The Wildcats are looking for their second National Championship in program history and first since 1997.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."