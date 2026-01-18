Arizona Pursuing 2027 BC Wide Receiver Commit

With the 2026 college football transfer portal closed and the offseason officially underway, programs across the country are turning their attention to the high school recruiting trail, especially the 2027 cycle.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are targeting several talented 2027 prospects, including a three-star Boston College wide receiver commit whom the Wildcats are reportedly trying to flip.

Wildcats Targeting Boston College Wide Receiver Commit

Shortly after he committed to Boston College in February 2025, Arizona extended an offer to Wesley Winn, a three-star wide receiver from St. Andrew’s High School in Boca Raton, Florida.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Winn has remained committed to Boston College since then, Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin reported in a recent article that several schools, including Arizona, still have the young wide receiver's attention.

“The Boston College commit named Arizona, Cal, Georgia, Miami, and Vanderbilt as the other schools that have his attention in his recruiting process, as Colorado State, Duke, FAU, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Purdue are the other schools involved,” Benjamin wrote.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winn is listed as an athlete on most recruiting sites and played both wide receiver and defensive back at St. Andrew’s in 2025, but he’s widely projected to play wide receiver at the college level. Nonetheless, he’s a highly touted recruit, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 714 overall player in the 2207 class, the No. 44 athlete, and the No. 79 prospect from Florida.

Although he's been committed to Boston College for nearly a year, it's clear he's keeping his options open, and there's a strong chance he could flip to another program in the coming months.

Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles helmet pictured at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl between the Boston College Eagles and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Winn briefly spoke with Benjamin about the Wildcats, explaining that he knows many people on the coaching staff and praising Arizona as both a school and a football program.

“I know a lot of guys over there," Winn told Benjamin. "Arizona is a great school; they are doing a lot of great things over there.”

There is a chance that Winn will remain committed to Boston College, but based on Benjamin’s report, it appears that several schools are in contention for the three-star wide receiver.

Winn is currently scheduled to take visits to Duke, Indiana, and Purdue this month. If Arizona can get him to campus in Tucson for an official visit, Brennan and his staff should be able to boost their standing with the Boston College commit, which would be a significant help in the Wildcats’ effort to flip him.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona targeting Winn by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.