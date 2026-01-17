Arizona Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Quarterback

As the 2026 college football transfer portal window winds down, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail.

Although the Wildcats’ primary focus is the 2027 cycle, they have also started targeting several prospects in the 2028 class, including recently extending an offer to a four-star quarterback ranked among the nation’s top recruits.

Wildcats Offer Four-Star 2028 Quarterback

On Jan. 14, Arizona extended an offer to Kingston Preyear, a four-star quarterback from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama. He shared that the Wildcats had offered him on X, writing, “AGTG, Truly Blessed To Receive an Offer From the University of Arizona.”

Preyear is coming off a terrific 2025 season at Benjamin Russell, throwing for 3,026 yards, 34 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and adding 518 yards and two scores on the ground. He’s one of the nation’s top recruits, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 60 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect from Alabama.

Arizona is only the 11th Division I program and eighth Power Four school to offer Preyear, joining Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Vanderbilt.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Preyear is only a 2028 recruit and it’s still relatively early in his process, a few schools have already made significant progress in his recruitment, with him taking unofficial visits to Vanderbilt, Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State this fall.

Arizona will have to make up a lot of ground in the coming months to establish itself as a contender for the young quarterback. Still, Preyear isn't expected to make a decision any time soon, giving the Wildcats plenty of time to strengthen their relationship with him.

Catholic's Kingston Preyear (1) throws the ball at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Montgomery Catholic leads Vigor 14-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preyear is just the 71st 2028 prospect Arizona has offered to date, and Brennan and his staff will likely use the offseason to continue progressing in his recruitment and possibly bring him to campus for a visit at some point this spring.

With Preyear being one of the top quarterback recruits in the country, he will likely receive several more offers in the coming months, so Arizona will face strong competition if it wants to land the four-star signal-caller.

Still, offering him this early in Preyear's process will allow the Wildcats to begin building a relationship with him before 30+ schools are involved, which should help Brennan and his staff stand out over the other programs pursuing him.

