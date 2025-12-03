Arizona Rises In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

A five-game winning streak to finish out the regular season has Arizona gaining more national attention.

The Wildcats jumped up to No. 18 in the latest batch of College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday night. Arizona took down Arizona State , which was previously ranked No. 20 and fell out of the rankings this week, with a dominating defensive performance, winning 23-7.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona does not have a chance to crack the College Football Playoff, but the Wildcats should land in a decent bowl game after a 9-3 finish to the season.

CFP Rankings

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is one of five Big 12 teams in the penultimate rankings. No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU will meet on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, to determine the Big 12 champion, and ultimately how many teams the conference will get into the bracket.

If the Red Raiders beat the Cougars for a second time, only Texas Tech will make the playoff. If BYU wins, however, it's likely both teams get in.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Utah fell to No. 15 in the latest rankings, pretty much ending its hopes to find a way in. The only Big 12 team ranked beneath the Wildcats is Houston, which, with an identical record to Arizona at 9-3, boasts a head-to-head win over the Wildcats. Doesn't matter a ton, but certainly is interesting.

Arizona benefited from some losses at the bottom of the rankings last week to jump up seven spots from No. 25 to No. 18. By beating No. 20 Arizona State, the Wildcats were aided in a big jump with losses from No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 SMU and No. 22 Pittsburgh.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) stiff arms Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Joseph Smith (22) in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is the highest Arizona has been in the College Football Playoff rankings since 2023, when the Wildcats were ranked 14th in the committee's final rankings.

Arizona will learn its bowl fate on Selection Sunday, Dec. 7, after the full 12-team bracket for the College Football Playoff is revealed. The Wildcats are 27th in ESPN's Football Power Index and rose to No. 22 in the AP Poll Top 25 earlier this week.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's hard not to wonder where Arizona would be today if the Wildcats were able to hold on at home against BYU and win that game. Arizona blew a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter and fell 33-27 in double overtime. The Wildcats went on to lose the following week to Houston, but even if that result happened again, Arizona would still be 10-2.

In that scenario, the Wildcats might be playing for a conference championship this weekend and a spot in the playoff, practically swapping situations with BYU.

