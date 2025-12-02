Arizona Football & Basketball Go Undefeated In November
There is no better time to be an Arizona Wildcats fan than right now.
Brent Brennan just flipped the football program from a 4-8 season to a 9-3 finish this year with a dominant 23-7 win in the Territorial Cup over Arizona State. That win should move the Wildcats up in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Arizona was 5-0 in November.
Tommy Lloyd landed an elite recruiting class, headlined by freshman forward Koa Peat, and scheduled aggressively out of conference to start the season. The result? A 7-0 start to the season with road wins against Florida, UCLA and UConn.
Becky Burke and Arizona's women's basketball team have not been tested by great competition yet, but the Wildcats are 6-0 to start their season.
Saturday saw the trinity come together and celebrate in harmony. Arizona's men's basketball team smashed Norfolk State, 98-61, while the women's team rolled Cal State Bakersfield, 78-63. The Wildcats football team finished off the night with a defensive masterclass against the Sun Devils in a fairly easy win in Tempe.
Brennan's team snuck in at No. 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings last week and should be higher this week. Lloyd's three huge wins out of conference have vaulted the Wildcats to No. 2 in the rankings, with a very good argument to be in the top spot.
"I think it’s great," Lloyd said. "I’m really proud of my colleagues and the success they’re having. There’s a lot of work behind the scenes with our administration to make these things happen ... I’m happy for everyone else’s success, but for us in our program, we want to have a long-term approach to this season, and we want to be playing our best basketball incrementally over the course of the season."
"Just another week in Arizona athletics that we’re proud of," Burke said. "And I also do want to just shout out our leadership. I think a lot of times, athletic departments have a lot of success, and the head coaches and the players get a lot of credit. We have tremendous leadership here at the University of Arizona."
On the football side of things, this is the first time Arizona has ever finished with a 5-0 record in November and the first time Arizona has ever won three road games in the final month of the season.
Arizona's men's basketball program has proven to be one of the best teams in the nation while taking down teams that combined to win the past three national championships. Peat has been a star, leading the team with 15.6 points per game and adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Jaden Bradley is still the unsung hero of the team. In all three of Arizona's major wins, Bradley has finished with a flurry of buckets and defensive stops to lead a freshmen-loaded squad to victory. He's averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
On the women's side, a perfect first full month to begin the season isn't new. The Wildcats were perfect in the first month for four of the past six seasons under Adia Barnes, who Burke replaced in Tucson.
Mickayla Perdue has been awesome to start the year, averaging 17.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game so far. She should be a huge key to Arizona's success this season, once the level of competition rises during conference play.
While football is nearing the end of the line, awaiting bowl placement, there is still a long way to go for the basketball programs. Lloyd's squad has legitimized national championship hopes and aspirations with its unprecedented start to the season.
