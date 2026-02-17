Arizona Slips from Perch In Latest AP Poll

The Arizona Wildcats’ reign of terror at the top of the AP Poll has come to an end this week, as the Wildcats were dropped to 4th in the latest poll.

The move comes amidst a tough week for the Wildcats that saw them suffer their first two losses of the season after a 23-0 start. Arizona fell to a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas squad on the road, and then fell to Texas Tech at home later in the week.

Nine-week streak is history

After spending nine-straight weeks at #1, Arizona now falls three spots after a disappointing week. Nonetheless, the Wildcats are still one of the top teams in college basketball and should be treated as such.

Their resume is still amongst the most impressive in the sport, notching 9 quad 1 wins, 6 quad 2 wins, and they have knocked off 6 ranked opponents this season. They’ll look to get back on track as their gauntlet of a final stretch continues.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out during the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huge competition

After having to deal with Kansas and Texas Tech last week, the Wildcats will be faced with BYU and Houston this week. They’ll also see Kansas one more time, and Iowa State before the season’s end.

After essentially being a shoo-in to earn a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, that notion isn’t newly a guarantee anymore, and Arizona will have to prove themselves during the final weeks of the regular season to earn a top seed on Selection Sunday.

The Wildcats have the horses to finish the season strong. They’ve been led by the veteran experience of players such as Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka, while also thriving off of the youthful exuberance of standout rookies such as Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat. Despite their recent losses, the Wildcats have all the firepower necessary to end off on a high note.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) passes the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some other notable changes in the ever-so-loaded Big 12 conference include Houston jumping from #3 to #2, Iowa State dropping from #5 to #6, Kansas jumping from #9 to #8, Texas Tech jumping from #16 to #13, and BYU going from #22 to #23. The way things are right now, trekking through the Big 12 tournament next month might be tougher than any path through the NCAA Tournament.

Now faced with adversity for the first time this season, Arizona will look to prove that they didn’t peak too soon as the NCAA Tournament inches closer with each passing day. If they want to convince the nation they are legit, they’ll need solid performances down the final stretch of the season against the high-quality opponents that they are faced with.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!