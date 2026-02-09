Arizona Once Again Tops Latest AP Poll
It’s almost becoming a routine for the Arizona Wildcats, who ended up first in the latest AP Poll for the ninth-straight week.
After a dominant 84-47 victory over Oklahoma State last weekend, there was little to no doubt that Arizona would be atop the poll once again. Sure enough, they received all 59 votes to remain the top team in the land for the ninth-consecutive week, outpacing second-place Michigan once again.
The Wildcats have more than earned their distinction at the top of the list. After 23 games, Arizona still hasn’t lost, setting a program record for the longest winning streak, and the best start to a season in program history. Additionally, at 23-0, Arizona now holds the best start to a season in Big 12 history, in just their second season playing in the conference since defecting from the PAC-12.
They’ve been led by a strong mix of veteran leadership, and standout rookies this season. Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and others have provided the experience needed to guide the talented freshmen trio of Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov. In an era with many programs opting to bring in upper classmen through the transfer portal, seeing a team as good as Arizona utilize this much rookie talent — and maximize it — is rare.
They’ve picked up plenty of impressive wins along the way, racking up 8 quad 1 wins, 6 quad 2 wins, and victories over six ranked opponents — Florida, Auburn, UConn, UCLA, Alabama, and BYU — this season. They’ll begin a gauntlet schedule starting this Monday, as they’ll face ranked Big 12 teams in six of their final eight games.
Movement in the Big 12
Some other notable shifts in the Big 12 include Houston jumping from #8 to #3, Iowa State going from #7 to #5, Kansas jumping from #11 to #9, Texas Tech dropping from #13 to #16, and BYU falling from #16 to #22. No other Big 12 teams received votes in the latest poll.
Now with a massive target on their backs, the Wildcats will look to finish the regular season off strong. So far, they’ve proven that they can compete — and beat — just about anyone. Nonetheless, their remaining schedule will show the country just how serious they truly are, given the challenges that lie ahead. With Selection Sunday about a month away, the Wildcats are almost a shoo-in for a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a strong finish to the season will only solidify their case even further.
