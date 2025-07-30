Former Arizona Wildcat Finds Overseas Team
Throughout its rich history, Arizona basketball has been able to not only have a winning program that spans four head coaches dating back to the mid-70s racking up 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 22 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, Four FInal Fours and has won one National Title.
Although Arizona has seen many great teams, coaches and years go by, none of that would be possible without the work of great players that have helped build the program and leave a lasting mark in the desert.
The program has seen 75 players make their way into the NBA dating back to 1947. Of those players, 27 were first round picks with the most recent being forward Carter Bryant.
Now, although not every player makes it to the NBA, or even lasts in the league even given a shot at making a roster. Still, a lot of players have gone on to play professional ball overseas in different leagues.
Recently it was revealed that former Arizona guard Stanley Johnson has signed with the Nagasaki Velca team, which is a professional basketball team based in Nagasaki, Japan that competes in the Japanese B.League.
Before professional basketball, Johnson spent one season at Arizona where he started in 37 games where he averaged 13.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.7 APG while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line.
Arizona was able to go 34-4 and winning the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons before getting into the NCAA Tournament and going on a run to the Elite Eight where the Wildcats fell 85-78 against Wisconsin.
After Arizona, Johnson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and spent eight seasons in the league averaging 6.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 1.5 APG while shooting 39% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line.
Johnson isn’t the only former Wildcat playing in the league as Rawle Alkins signed to play for the Kobe Storks.
“I’m excited to join the family and for this new chapter I hear a lot of great things about Japan and about the Kobe storks and the amazing culture and fans that they have,” Alkins said. “I'm looking forward to going to war with you guys and giving my all , can’t wait to see you guys.”
Although playing overseas wasn’t part of the plan for Johnson, many former players have made a great living in other leagues and have been able to continue playing the game they have loved from the time they picked up a basketball.
