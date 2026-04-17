Arizona's Taye Brown 'Diligent' Work Setting Him Apart

Senior linebacker Taye Brown has become a vital part of the Arizona Wildcats' defense over the last couple of seasons, and he's entering 2026 with his eyes on what he perceives as the next step.

He wants to prove he's the best linebacker in the Big 12 Conference , an honor no one takes lightly. But he knows that he still has plenty of work to do to prove himself in that context.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Of course, I have all the confidence in the world that I'm the best to do it," Brown said as he spoke with local media members on Thursday. "I just go out there and attack each day and wait til the fall to prove it."

Brown's Case For Best in the Big 12

Taye Brown has slowly been developing into a standout defender for the Wildcats. Although he wasn't a primary rotational player during his freshman season in 2023, he still appeared in every game as a reserve defender and regular special teams contributor. It may have seemed trivial at the time, but that exposure has helped lead him to this point in his career.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (center) runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the two seasons since, Brown has seized command of a starting linebacker spot at Arizona, tallying over 160 tackles through 24 starts. Last season, he made a career-best 93 stops, ranking second on the team and 11th in the Big 12. With other departures between graduations, the NFL, and the transfer portal, he's returning as the Big 12's leading tackler among linebackers from last season.

Brown's skill has been impressive, but if you ask those around him, it's nothing compared to the work and preparation he puts into perfecting his craft.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) attempts to take the ball out of the hands of the Baylor Bears during the fourth quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Little Things

"Speaking to Taye, in particular, I haven't been around someone who is so diligent with Day One notes," linebackers coach Josh Bringuel told the media. "When I'm doing Day One notes with the freshmen, he's still there in the front row. He knows this stuff. He's teaching the young guys, but he's still taking notes."

It's that preparation and drive that make Brown's goal for this season feasible. Because he puts in the work every day, he's ultra-prepared for any game situation, and the whole league is on notice.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"It's beyond just, 'What are we doing?' but 'Why are we doing that?'" Bringuel said. "His play speed, if you watch the tape, the ball is being snapped, and he's like mirror-stepping with the guard on a pull because he knows, pre-snap, the different formation sets, backfield sets. He's already playing the game. Knowing our defense is in the back of his mind because he's spent so much time with the process."