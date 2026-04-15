Why Tristan Bounds' Return Allows Arizona to Maximize Offensive Line

The Arizona football program got a big boost when offensive tackle Tristan Bounds was granted a sixth season of eligibility earlier this offseason, further cementing its offensive line with the return of its starting right tackle.

It was a critical ruling for him after suffering a season-ending injury 10 games into his first full season as a college starter, but the coaching staff may have been more elated.

"It was like the biggest sigh of relief through the office," offensive line coach Josh Oglesby recalled as he spoke with the media. "For all the things that Tristan is, the biggest part is the experience that he brings back, with not having to break someone in completely new at the position."

"The experience that he brings with him from his previous school, as well as the things that he learned and took from this past season, have been invaluable for the room and for him. Once we got word that we were good there, it was a big sigh of relief."

The Impact of Bounds' Experience

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (72) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tristan Bounds transferred to Arizona after four seasons at Michigan, where he played sparingly. He appeared in and started 10 games during his first year in Tucson, three more than his cumulative total during his time in Ann Arbor. His presence helped anchor the offensive line, and his 6-foot-8 frame is a great asset.

Before the announcement of his return, Arizona was scrambling to fill out its offensive line and figure out who best fit where. The offensive tackle debate was massive, as the Wildcats faced the possibility of having to replace both anchors with relatively inexperienced players or band-aids from the transfer portal.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pressure in the Portal

"It kind of put a lot of pressure on us portal-wise," Oglesby said. "We knew what we had in [Matthew] Lado, but just finding another piece put a lot of stress on us early in the portal process of trying to hunt down a replacement for him and Ty [Buchanan] and all that."

In the end, Arizona was able to field an impressive offensive line group. Bounds's return gives Arizona incredible depth up front, with nine players who have at least three years of college football experience. It also allowed them to put Lado into a competition with BYU transfer Jake Griffin on the left side and move Rhino Tapa'toutai inside to a more natural position, where he can prove himself against San Jose State transfer Nathan Hale and junior Alex Doost.

𝙎𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚@CoachOglesby shares insight on some notable changes to the Offensive Line this spring. pic.twitter.com/F5bW5P3cJW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 12, 2026

They may have been fine without Tristan Bounds this season, but the Arizona Wildcats can maximize the potential of their offensive line this season, thanks to his return.