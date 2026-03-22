This Key Factor Will Decide Arizona's Matchup With Utah State

When the Arizona Wildcats play the Utah State Aggies, most people will talk about guards, shooting, or pace. But this game is not going to be decided by three-point shooting or highlight plays.

This game is going to be decided by one simple thing: size and rebounding. If Arizona dominates the glass and scores inside, they will win this game. Utah State is a team that likes to attack the rim and score inside.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

That normally works for them, but Arizona is one of the best teams in the country at defending two-point shots. That creates a huge matchup problem for Utah State because what they like to do best is exactly what Arizona defends best.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks against the Long Island University Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona , on the other hand, should have a big advantage inside. Utah State does not have a true big-man rotation with a lot of size, which means Arizona’s bigs should be able to score, rebound, and control the paint. If Arizona scores 40+ points in the paint, it will be very hard for Utah State to keep up.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Jamal Fuller (33) and forward Mason Porter-Brown (6)in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Second Chance Points Will Win the Game

One thing Utah State struggles with is defensive rebounding. Villanova got a lot of offensive rebounds against them, and Arizona is much bigger and better on the glass than Villanova.

If Arizona gets offensive rebounds, that leads to second-chance points, and that is how games like this turn into double-digit wins. Extra possessions wear teams down, especially teams that are smaller and rely on driving to the basket.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona should aim for:

Around 15 offensive rebounds

Around 15 second-chance points

A +10 rebound margin

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) practices during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

If those things happen, Arizona will have a comfortable win.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Kolby King (7) reacts after defeating the Villanova Wildcats in a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Force Utah State to Shoot Threes

Utah State wants to drive and score inside, but Arizona should try to force them to shoot threes instead. They are not a bad three-point shooting team, but it is not their strength. If Arizona protects the paint and forces outside shots, that plays right into Arizona’s defense.

This game should be simple for Arizona if they just protect the paint, rebound everything, Score inside, and force Utah State to shoot threes. This game might look close on paper, but the size difference is real.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on in the second half against the LIU Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images