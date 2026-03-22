This Key Factor Will Decide Arizona's Matchup With Utah State
When the Arizona Wildcats play the Utah State Aggies, most people will talk about guards, shooting, or pace. But this game is not going to be decided by three-point shooting or highlight plays.
This game is going to be decided by one simple thing: size and rebounding. If Arizona dominates the glass and scores inside, they will win this game. Utah State is a team that likes to attack the rim and score inside.
That normally works for them, but Arizona is one of the best teams in the country at defending two-point shots. That creates a huge matchup problem for Utah State because what they like to do best is exactly what Arizona defends best.
Arizona, on the other hand, should have a big advantage inside. Utah State does not have a true big-man rotation with a lot of size, which means Arizona’s bigs should be able to score, rebound, and control the paint. If Arizona scores 40+ points in the paint, it will be very hard for Utah State to keep up.
Second Chance Points Will Win the Game
One thing Utah State struggles with is defensive rebounding. Villanova got a lot of offensive rebounds against them, and Arizona is much bigger and better on the glass than Villanova.
If Arizona gets offensive rebounds, that leads to second-chance points, and that is how games like this turn into double-digit wins. Extra possessions wear teams down, especially teams that are smaller and rely on driving to the basket.
Arizona should aim for:
- Around 15 offensive rebounds
- Around 15 second-chance points
- A +10 rebound margin
If those things happen, Arizona will have a comfortable win.
Force Utah State to Shoot Threes
Utah State wants to drive and score inside, but Arizona should try to force them to shoot threes instead. They are not a bad three-point shooting team, but it is not their strength. If Arizona protects the paint and forces outside shots, that plays right into Arizona’s defense.
This game should be simple for Arizona if they just protect the paint, rebound everything, Score inside, and force Utah State to shoot threes. This game might look close on paper, but the size difference is real.
Arizona is bigger, stronger, and better at rebounding, which is crucial when playing a team like this. In March Madness, guard play matters, but size and rebounding still win games. If Arizona dominates the glass, as they are expected to, they will survive and advance.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.