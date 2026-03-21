3 Utah State Players Who Could Cause Trouble for Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are officially moving on in the NCAA Tournament. They defeated the No. 16 seed Long Island in blowout fashion, 92-58. The win will advance the Wildcats to the Round of 32.

The Wildcats will take on Utah State tomorrow evening in the second round. The Aggies are coming off a close win over Villanova. It should be a good game between two of the hottest teams in the country.

Here are three players to watch out for from Utah State.

Mason Falslev, Guard

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The Aggies have a very strong guard duo, and that starts with Mason Falslev . The 6-foot-4 junior guard averages 16 points and six rebounds on the year while shooting 52% from the field.

He had a terrific game in the opening round of the tournament, as he had 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Falslev is a volume shooter from downtown, so the Wildcats will have to make sure they cut that aspect off early.

(1) ARIZONA CRUISES 😼



The Wildcats take care of business against (16) LIU with a 92-58 win to dance into the Round of 32 🪩 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ouoh7eNF5Q — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2026

He was named Mountain West Player of the Year this season. Falslev likes to play in the midrange area and attack the rim. This philosophy should play into the Wildcats' favor, as they are dominant in the paint on both ends of the floor.

MJ Collins Jr., Guard

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The talented guard duo is completed by leading scorer MJ Collins Jr. He has averaged 17.6 points a game this season and has come up big for the Aggies multiple times down the stretch.

He is coming off a 20-point game against the Villanova Wildcats. Collins had a steal into a huge slam dunk with a minute remaining to help lead his squad into the second round of the NCAA Tournament .

2nd Round Sunday at 4:50 MST on TruTV pic.twitter.com/uk5RHD3fS1 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 21, 2026

Collins has been nothing but consistent this postseason, as he has scored 20 points in three out of the four postseason games for the Aggies. He has been efficient as well, shooting over 50% in half of those games.

Drake Allen, Guard

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Drake Allen is an underrated aspect of this Aggies team. He leads the team in assists and steals. Allen is known for being the floor general for the Aggies.

He only averages 7.7 points a game, but has scored over that in 75% of the postseason games for the Aggies. The Wildcats definitely do not want Allen to not only get going playmaking-wise, but also score the ball.

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Allen is the key to getting the star guard tandem of Collins and Falslev going. He is just as important to shut down as the two leading scorers.