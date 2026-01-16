Tommy Lloyd Shares Thoughts on Transfer Portal Changes

The landscape of College Basketball has changed over the last several years. The College Basketball that many knew until Name, Image, Likeness, is now a thing of the past. College Basketball is viewed now as something totally different from what it was. Now, with the transfer portal involved as it has never been in the past, that brings another element to the recruiting process that all the college basketball teams have to go through. Some good, some bad, and a lot of fixing to do.

The Arizona Wildcats have lost players to the transfer portal and have gained players from the portal. Arizona is one of the top schools in college basketball, and players want to play for them and head coach Tommy Lloyd. That is the good thing about Arizona. But they are not the only ones that this change has affected. Most coaches do not like it, and the old school coaches think that the NCAA has to make more rules because it is getting out of control.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks down the court during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd on Transfer portal changes

"I've heard about it.," Tommy Lloyd said. "Obviously, that could happen. We'll adjust. There's so many things going on right now."

"To me, that's minutia compared to everything else and the other decisions we've got to make on this deal. If you wanted to live and die by it, man, what a roller coaster that would be. I prefer to live and die with basketball games, not the rules surrounding the basketball games, because whatever rule they make today is going to be changed in three days. I'm just like, 'Man, I have no time for that stuff right now."

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the referee during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Here's my stance. I'm a head coach at Arizona. I love my basketball team. I'm going to have trust, believe it or not, have trust in the powers that be to make the decisions. I have no time to waste on giving input on these things, because it's so crazy right now that if I gave input, why would I emotionally want to get invested in something? I give input, and I think it's a great idea. They don't do it, and now my feelings are hurt."

"My team needs my attention right now, and I'm going to trust the administrators and the powers that be to make great decisions to move our game forward. We have a great game. The game of college basketball is great. That game out there was great tonight. Some of the stuff that is surrounding the game maybe not so great."

