Why Sun Devils Are Significant Test for Arizona Wildcats

Coming into this season, we knew that the Arizona Wildcats were going to be a great team in college basketball. Little did we know that they would have been unbeaten at this point of the season, into conference play, and be the best team in the nation.

What Arizona is doing right now is great. They are playing their best basketball, and it shows that all the offseason work is paying off. They are looking to stay unbeaten and do it the way they have been all season long.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd has instilled toughness in his team. That is a major trait the whole roster had. They are not taking anything from any team. They want to go out there and dominate by playing the game the right way. These Wildcats are something special and are going to be the team to beat in conference play, and if they keep it up, are going to be the team to take down in March. This team knows it could get better, and that is what they are going to do.

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells towards referee during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's next big test

They have beaten a lot of the top teams in college basketball. Now their next big test comes against their Big 12 rival, BYU. That is another great team. That is a game that many will keep their eyes on, and it will feature two great programs. That is what you want to see in college basketball. When it is the best vs the best, it does not get better than that.

"Behind an exceptional debut from freshman Koa Peat (30 points), Arizona opened the season with a win over reigning champion Florida in Las Vegas and has racked up more quality wins since then," said Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Wildcats hold victories over UConn, Alabama, UCLA, Auburn and San Diego State, with only one of those coming on their home floor in Tucson. Their defeat of UConn in Storrs was one of the most impressive wins we'll see from any team this season. And they cruised to blowout wins over Utah, Kansas State and TCU to start Big 12 play."

"Arizona's Big 12 schedule is backloaded; the Wildcats won't face Kansas, Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor or Iowa State until February. A Jan. 17 trip to UCF could be tricky, but Arizona should win that one, too. So we'll circle the Wildcats' trip to Provo for a date with potential No. 1 NBA draft pickAJ Dybantsa and coach Kevin Young's top-10 Cougars."

