Arizona's Top Defensive Storylines Ahead of Summer Training Camp

The Arizona Wildcats have gotten through a month of spring practices and concluded it with a showcase for fans to see the changes and improvements made for the 2026 season.

Now, Arizona is on a brief break before the start of summer training camp, where the intensity will be turned up a notch and the coaching staff will determine who will lead the way in the starting lineup.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A particular area of interest will be the defense and how head coach Brent Brennan and staff rebuilt the room after four players in the secondary were taken in the draft. The linebackers and defensive line will also look to continue the momentum from an impressive 2025 season, when the group was feared in the Big 12.

Before the start of summer training camp, let's take a look at what fans should be watching for as the long hours spent under the hot sun mold the team into one that is ready to compete in the 2026 season.

Defensive Backs Shaping Up

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive backs room has taken a massive toll following the departure of Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, and Michael Dansby to the NFL Draft. Ayden Garnes also signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Wildcats have lost a ton of snaps among the four defensive backs, they have gained ground with the signing of 10 DBs, eight through the transfer portal and two through recruiting. Returning stars such as Gavin Hunter and Jay'Vion Cole will be featured heavily in the defensive scheme.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay'Vion Cole (8) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Look for fierce competition amongst the deep room of defensive backs. By the time summer training camp begins, the group will be chomping at the bit to get on the field and prove their worth.

Young Defensive Linemen Stepping Up

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive line played a large part in the Wildcats suffocating defense, and that showed on the field, with quarterback pressures turning into turnovers. Tiaoalii Savea, Deshawn McKnight, and Malachi Bailey are no longer on the team, leaving room for Arizona's recruits and newcomers to showcase their skill sets.

Keytrin Harris, in particular, has displayed a high level of discipline and physicality on the field, two traits that have caught the attention of Joe Salave'a and Gonzales.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prince Williams and Kaisi Lafitaga have also gotten reps in through spring ball and are looking to further prove themselves in the summer.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (98) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the three freshmen are impressive players, they will have to fight to see the field, as Arizona has five returners. Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, in particular, are two huge weapons on the edge. Mays Pese, Julian Savaiinaea, and Leroy Palu will also be featured a lot as three aggressive defensive linemen who can clog the interior.