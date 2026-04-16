What Made Cole Rusk Top Portal Target For Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have added a few players to the tight end room this season, seeking greater athleticism at the position as their offense evolves. The most important of these players who can make an immediate impact is Illinois transfer Cole Rusk.

Arizona identified Rusk as a top portal target early in the process, not only because of what he brings to the table but because of a previous coaching relationship between current offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer during their time in the SEC. And it was quick to make the move, landing him just after its Holiday Bowl victory over SMU.

"If you don't get your top guy on your first visit, you got no shot," tight ends coach Josh Miller explained. "He was the one that we ID'd throughout our process and felt good about within the price range. He had double the amount of offers, so it came down to that he believed in our vision and our trust in him to develop him in his last year."

What Arizona Saw in Cole Rusk

As the offseason began, Miller had two goals for his tight end room.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Josh Miller against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We play in the Big 12, and we needed to get longer," he said. "Collectively as a room, we weren't as long as I felt like we needed. The depth from the athleticism point wasn't there holistically from the room either."

At 6-foot-5 and 250 lbs, Cole Rusk definitely brings the length and size. Only Tyler Powell and Henry Gabalis are taller players among the Wildcats' current tight end crop. And as far as athleticism is concerned, you really just have to look at the facts that he began playing football as a wide receiver and has been a significant factor in the passing game throughout his career.

Arizona TE’s Cole Rusk (14) and Shane King (80) catching some end zone corners. pic.twitter.com/Zhtn0QuuRW — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) April 9, 2026

But Rusk will have to do more than that for Arizona, and Miller believes he can.

"He showed that he had the ability to do what we wanted in the throw game, and with that, although he wasn't asked to do some of the things that we're going to ask him to do in the run game, I felt like he can do it," the coach said. "... We were able to do a lot of due diligence on him to feel confident that he was worth our while and worth trusting in."

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The athleticism factor at the tight end position extends into that run game as well. To be effective at the position, you have to be athletic enough to get to your outside blocks, often against quicker opposing players, requiring you to move differently than other blockers.

"That's why I always err on the side of athleticism, because [if] you can do some of the certinal, functional movement things, you have the ability to do other things," Miller added. "Especially in the run game, even though he may not have been asked to."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight ends coach Josh Miller against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's the exact skill the Wildcats believe they are getting in the Illinois transfer. It might be a tough task at the beginning, but there's a reason Cole Rusk was such a high priority. If he can continue to impress, he gives the Arizona offense another dynamic weapon.