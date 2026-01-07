Arizona Lands Top Portal Tight End

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan were relatively quiet during the first few days of the 2026 college football transfer portal, as they didn’t make any splash moves and instead focused on making progress with players at key positions of need.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats finally secured their first portal commitments, adding Georgetown EDGE transfer Cooper Bloomstrom before landing one of the top tight ends in the portal from Illinois.

Illinois Transfer Tight End Commits to Arizona

On Jan. 6, Arizona landed Cole Rusk, a four-star portal tight end from Illinois. Rusk announced his commitment to the Wildcats on X, simply writing, “Let’s rock!”

Rusk is originally from Rock Island, Illinois, and was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class. He received little Division I interest and ultimately signed with and committed to Eastern Michigan out of high school.

He spent two seasons at Eastern Michigan, seeing limited playing time, which led him to enter the portal at the end of his sophomore year in 2022. He transferred to Murray State ahead of the 2023 season, where he recorded 39 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns, earning third-team FCS All-American honors.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) pulls on the jersey of Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

After one season at Murray State, Rusk entered the transfer portal again, this time landing at Illinois. However, before the 2024 season, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the entire year. He finally saw playing time with the Fighting Illini in 2025, recording 19 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Rusk will have one season of eligibility remaining with Arizona. He fills a massive need at tight end for the Wildcats as they will be without both Sam Olson and Cameron Barmore in 2026, who combined for 333 receiving yards in 2025.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Not only does Rusk fill a need for Arizona, but he was also among the most talented available prospects in the portal. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 85 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 tight end.

Throughout the portal so far, Brennan and his staff have made it a point to prioritize quality over quantity, only pursuing players who can immediately contribute to the Wildcats' success in 2026.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rusk is someone who will do just that for Arizona next season, as he should be an instant starter for the Wildcats and an impact player in their offense in 2026. He’s a massive portal addition for Brennan and company, and fans should be excited about him.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona landing Rusk by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.