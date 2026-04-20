Why Arizona's Burries Is Safest Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Out of all the Arizona players entering the draft conversation, Brayden Burries might not be the flashiest name, but he could easily be the most reliable. In a draft where teams are constantly chasing upside and potential, Burries stands out for a different reason: he already looks ready.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Built for the NBA Right Now

What makes Brayden Burries so interesting is how complete his game feels. He’s not just a scorer, even though he can get buckets at all three levels. He hits threes efficiently, has a smooth mid-range game, and knows how to get to the rim without forcing bad shots. That alone would make him valuable, but it’s everything else he does that really raises his stock.

He rebounds like someone bigger than his size, plays physical defense, and doesn’t get pushed around. That matters more than people think, especially for a guard. A lot of rookies struggle with the strength and speed of the NBA, but Burries looks like someone who could handle it right away.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The “Safe Pick” Label Isn’t a Bad Thing

Some people hear “safe pick” and think it means limited potential, but that’s not really fair. In Burries’ case, it just means teams know what they’re getting. He’s consistent, efficient, and doesn’t rely on wild, high-risk plays to be effective.

In fact, there’s a strong argument that he’s exactly the type of player teams need more of. Not every draft pick has to be a superstar project. Sometimes, having a guard who can score, defend, and make smart decisions from day one is more valuable than waiting years for someone to develop.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Why His Role at Arizona Matters

At Arizona, Burries wasn’t always the main ball handler , which actually might help him in the NBA. He learned to play off the ball, move without it, and take advantage of openings rather than forcing the offense. But at the same time, he still showed flashes of being able to create for himself and others.

That flexibility is huge. It means he can fit into almost any system, whether he’s asked to be a secondary option or take on a bigger role over time.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The only real question with Burries is how high his ceiling goes. Some scouts wonder if he’ll ever be a true star or if he’ll “just” be really good. But honestly, that might be overthinking it. Players who can already do this much at a high level usually find a way to keep improving.

And if his ceiling ends up looking something like a high-level scoring guard who also defends and rebounds? That’s still incredibly valuable.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with a referee Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Burries might not have the most hype, but he might be the smartest pick. He’s polished, physical, and already plays like someone who belongs in the NBA. In a draft full of question marks, he feels like one of the few answers.