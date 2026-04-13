Arizona’s Burries Projected to Land Top 10 in 2026 NBA Draft
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Arizona guard Brayden Burries capped off an impressive freshman season. With the NBA Draft next on the table later this summer, Burries is finding himself amongst the top selections in the draft.
Burries was quite the standout in his rookie season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from three-point territory. Burries was a key piece to a Wildcats team that won 36 games, and reached the Final Four the first time since 2001.
Arizona was one of the top teams in the country all season, being consistently ranked in the top 5 of KenPom, NET, and the AP Poll rankings for most of the year. Burries was one of the main reasons why, as his breakout turned Arizona from a good team, to an absolute powerhouse.
He, along with Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov made up the impressive freshmen trio that led the Wildcats to one of the best seasons in the program’s history.
Arizona’s Star Freshmen
Burries’ scoring ability at his size, combined his energy level on defense and on the glass has helped boost his draft stock throughout the year, going from a potential first-round pick, to now being projected as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Burries has garnered some national attention as one of the top guards in the draft. Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo explained why Burries has been selected in the top 10 of the draft later this summer.
Woo’s thoughts
- “Although Burries struggled in Arizona's final tournament games against Purdue and Michigan, he earned a place in the lottery conversation over the course of a strong freshman season,” Woo said. “He's not elite in any one area, but he proved himself as a multifaceted contributor who's comfortable on and off the ball and adds value defensively and on the glass. He's a whole year older than most of the other top freshmen and is viewed by teams as a back-half lotto candidate.”
Despite the concerns about his age, Woo says that Burries’ skillset should still entice scouts to buy-in on his long-term projections.
- “Scouts feel Burries' upside scenarios revolve around whether he develops into more of a full-time ball handler, with his frame playing up better in that role than on the wing. Sharpening his handle and playmaking skills in the long run will be crucial to making that work, with his style of play more reliant on strength and craft than explosive athleticism,” Woo said.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.