Arizona’s Burries Projected to Land Top 10 in 2026 NBA Draft

Arizona guard Brayden Burries capped off an impressive freshman season. With the NBA Draft next on the table later this summer, Burries is finding himself amongst the top selections in the draft.

Burries was quite the standout in his rookie season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from three-point territory. Burries was a key piece to a Wildcats team that won 36 games, and reached the Final Four the first time since 2001.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Arizona was one of the top teams in the country all season, being consistently ranked in the top 5 of KenPom, NET, and the AP Poll rankings for most of the year. Burries was one of the main reasons why, as his breakout turned Arizona from a good team, to an absolute powerhouse.

He, along with Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov made up the impressive freshmen trio that led the Wildcats to one of the best seasons in the program’s history.

Arizona’s Star Freshmen

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Burries’ scoring ability at his size, combined his energy level on defense and on the glass has helped boost his draft stock throughout the year, going from a potential first-round pick, to now being projected as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Burries has garnered some national attention as one of the top guards in the draft. Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo explained why Burries has been selected in the top 10 of the draft later this summer.

Woo’s thoughts

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Although Burries struggled in Arizona's final tournament games against Purdue and Michigan, he earned a place in the lottery conversation over the course of a strong freshman season,” Woo said. “He's not elite in any one area, but he proved himself as a multifaceted contributor who's comfortable on and off the ball and adds value defensively and on the glass. He's a whole year older than most of the other top freshmen and is viewed by teams as a back-half lotto candidate.”

Despite the concerns about his age, Woo says that Burries’ skillset should still entice scouts to buy-in on his long-term projections.

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images