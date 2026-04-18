Why Arizona Fans Can Fully Trust Tommy Lloyd

Every offseason, it feels like Arizona fans hit the same cycle. A few players leave, a couple of recruits pick other schools, and suddenly people start to panic. This year is no different. Fans are worried about NIL money, transfers, and whether Arizona can “keep up” with other top basketball programs. But honestly, this mindset is missing the bigger picture.

If there’s one thing this program has proven under Tommy Lloyd, it’s that he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Building Teams, Not Just Collecting Talent

A lot of programs right now are just stacking talent and hoping it works. That’s the reality of college basketball in the NIL era. But Arizona isn’t doing that. Lloyd is building actual teams.

That means finding players who fit together, not just players with the biggest price tags. It’s easy to forget, but Arizona just made a Final Four run with a group that wasn’t even expected to get there at the start of the season. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of culture, coaching, and players buying into something bigger than themselves.

Jan 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Washington Huskies guard JJ Mandaquit (23) dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Transfer Portal Isn’t a Weakness

Many fans see players leaving and take it as a bad sign. But in reality, it’s just how college basketball works now.

Not every player is going to stay. Not every recruit is going to hit. And honestly, that’s okay. But to create a cohesive team for next season, Arizona needs to prioritize the transfer portal .

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd takes chances on players with upside, even if they’re not guaranteed stars right away. Some leave. Some develop. And some end up becoming key pieces. That’s part of the system.

And more importantly, it shows confidence. He’s not afraid to rebuild parts of the roster because he trusts his ability to put it back together.

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) guards Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Development Still Matters More Than Money

NIL deals are a huge factor now. There’s no denying that. But development still matters, and players notice it. Arizona has built a reputation for helping players improve year after year. That’s something money alone can’t replace. Guys want to get better, not just get paid.

That’s why players still choose Arizona, even if they might get a bigger offer somewhere else.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Reality: Arizona Is Still in a Great Spot

It’s easy to get caught up in who didn’t commit or who entered the portal. But if you were to zoom out for a second.

Arizona has a Final Four appearance, a proven head coach, a system that develops players, and a clear identity. That’s a lot more stability than most programs have right now. At the end of the day, this comes down to one simple idea: trust.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and forward Harrison Hochberg (right) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not blind trust, but earned trust, and Tommy Lloyd has earned it.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s rebuilt rosters before. He’s developed players before. And he’s already proven he can take Arizona to the highest level.

So instead of panicking every offseason move, maybe the smarter move is to step back and realize something: Arizona isn’t falling behind. They’re just doing things their own way, and it’s working.