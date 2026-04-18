Why Arizona Fans Can Fully Trust Tommy Lloyd
Every offseason, it feels like Arizona fans hit the same cycle. A few players leave, a couple of recruits pick other schools, and suddenly people start to panic. This year is no different. Fans are worried about NIL money, transfers, and whether Arizona can “keep up” with other top basketball programs. But honestly, this mindset is missing the bigger picture.
If there’s one thing this program has proven under Tommy Lloyd, it’s that he knows exactly what he’s doing.
Building Teams, Not Just Collecting Talent
A lot of programs right now are just stacking talent and hoping it works. That’s the reality of college basketball in the NIL era. But Arizona isn’t doing that. Lloyd is building actual teams.
That means finding players who fit together, not just players with the biggest price tags. It’s easy to forget, but Arizona just made a Final Four run with a group that wasn’t even expected to get there at the start of the season. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of culture, coaching, and players buying into something bigger than themselves.
The Transfer Portal Isn’t a Weakness
Many fans see players leaving and take it as a bad sign. But in reality, it’s just how college basketball works now.
Not every player is going to stay. Not every recruit is going to hit. And honestly, that’s okay. But to create a cohesive team for next season, Arizona needs to prioritize the transfer portal.
Lloyd takes chances on players with upside, even if they’re not guaranteed stars right away. Some leave. Some develop. And some end up becoming key pieces. That’s part of the system.
And more importantly, it shows confidence. He’s not afraid to rebuild parts of the roster because he trusts his ability to put it back together.
Development Still Matters More Than Money
NIL deals are a huge factor now. There’s no denying that. But development still matters, and players notice it. Arizona has built a reputation for helping players improve year after year. That’s something money alone can’t replace. Guys want to get better, not just get paid.
That’s why players still choose Arizona, even if they might get a bigger offer somewhere else.
The Reality: Arizona Is Still in a Great Spot
It’s easy to get caught up in who didn’t commit or who entered the portal. But if you were to zoom out for a second.
Arizona has a Final Four appearance, a proven head coach, a system that develops players, and a clear identity. That’s a lot more stability than most programs have right now. At the end of the day, this comes down to one simple idea: trust.
Not blind trust, but earned trust, and Tommy Lloyd has earned it.
He’s rebuilt rosters before. He’s developed players before. And he’s already proven he can take Arizona to the highest level.
So instead of panicking every offseason move, maybe the smarter move is to step back and realize something: Arizona isn’t falling behind. They’re just doing things their own way, and it’s working.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.