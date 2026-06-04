Michigan and Duke Will Reportedly Play Men’s Basketball in a Baseball Stadium

Michigan and Duke’s men’s basketball teams have reportedly come together to accomplish something very 2020s—the resolution of a college sports dispute with an outcome more ridiculous than the dispute itself.

The Wolverines and Blue Devils intend to play each other on Dec. 21 at loanDepot park in Miami, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

For the uninitiated, loanDepot Park is the retractable-roof home of baseball’s Marlins—and a venue that has yet to host an organized basketball game in its 14-year history.

Here’s a look at how Miami reportedly ended up with what is shaping up to be one of the biggest men’s college basketball games of the 2027 season.

Duke’s attempt to show the game on Amazon raised the Big Ten’s ire

The Blue Devils made headlines in late April when they agreed to a multiyear deal with Amazon to broadcast three annual neutral-site non-conference games on Prime. Duke’s opponents for the first set of games were scheduled to be Gonzaga (in Detroit), Michigan (in New York), and UConn (in Las Vegas).

However, reports quickly surfaced that Fox—the Big Ten’s primary media partner—objected to the Blue Devils and Wolverines’ game airing on Prime. This was in part due to the fact that New York is considered shared territory between the ACC and Big Ten, and neutral sites games between the two conference are subject to special TV rules when played in that shared territory.

Miami—for the time being—is firmly ACC territory. Thus, Duke will be able to put the game on Amazon without Fox’s objection.

“This is Fox flexing its muscle and standing on principle,” Norlander wrote, quoting a source.

Now, weirdness will ensue for a ballpark with scant experience hosting non-baseball events

Miami’s loanDepot park is set to fill in for Madison Square Garden and host Michigan vs. Duke ... in men’s basketball. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Per Norlander, the game is the brainchild of Marlins owner Bruce Sherman, a friend of Michigan and ex-Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May.

loanDepot park’s experience with non-baseball sporting events has been fleeting. The ballpark hosted the Miami Beach Bowl in the mid-2010s, several soccer games around the same time, and—most germane to an indoor sport—the Winter Classic between the Rangers and Panthers on Jan. 2.

Luring these two fanbases to Miami in December—particularly the Wolverines’—does not seem like an extreme ask. It is, though, quite funny that, when confronted with the possibility of a neutral-site game following through, two college basketball blue bloods instead opted to swap the game out for a less intuitive neutral site.

A plea to Michigan’s Dusty May and Duke coach Jon Scheyer: play a home-and-home!

The last time Michigan played the Blue Devils in Durham, N.C.: Dec. 2013 (No. 10 Duke beat the No. 22 Wolverines 79–69). The last time Michigan played the Blue Devils in Ann Arbor, Mich.: Dec. 2008. (The Wolverines upset No. 4 Duke 81–73.) In that span, the two teams have shoehorned in three neutral-site games—one in the NCAA tournament, one in the Maui Invitational, and 2026’s clash in Washington, D.C.

All this is to say: it’s high time these two teams met up on their respective home courts. Heaven knows both these programs can afford to take the hit from—just this once—not playing in a major metropolitan area (or, we could frame it this way: Detroit and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. are major metropolitan areas, too). College basketball will be all the better for it.

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