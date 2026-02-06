Why Losing not an Option for Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are the best team in College Basketball right now. Coming into the season, that was not the case. Many thought that Arizona would find success this season, but not the kind that they are experiencing right now. The Wildcats became the best team in College Basketball two months into the season, and they still have not looked back. The Wildcats are unbeaten this season, and they have had a hold on every poll and the Big 12 conference so far.

Coming up for the Wildcats is a game where they should handle their opponent and move on to face the biggest stretch of games for them this season. But not so fast. The Wildcats have not played their best brand of basketball over the last few times out. The thing is, they are still winning games. On one side, it shows that they are a great team, but they could make the adjustments and come out of those games with wins. On the other hand, it is when it is going to happen?

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd argues with an official during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Arizona Benefit from a loss?

That is them taking their first loss of the season. Some say that Arizona could benefit from a loss, as they would take that and be better from it. But no team ever wants to lose, and that is not the approach a team should take. As good as the Wildcats have been all season, they do not need a loss to show them how to get better and go about winning games. They could learn that from the ugly wins because head coach Tommy Lloyd plays with a high standard.

"Maybe that's the media adage," Lloyd said. "I know the coaching adage is that the best thing to learn from is a win. It's the most fun. We have mature competitors. I mean, our guys don't have hubris. They know there are things they have to get better at that we can get better from, and they're mature enough to handle it when I come in there and say, 'Hey, great job, but we've got to get better, and here are the things we can get better at, so let's attack those things. This team has gotten so much better."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are looking to handle their business this weekend and then get to the biggest stretch of games that is going to tell us a lot about this team and how they will likely head into the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Tell us your thoughts on the Arizona Wildcats by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.