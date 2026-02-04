The Arizona Wildcats have been the best team in all of College Basketball this season. At the beginning, they were looked at as a team that could make a run in the upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament, but no one saw them being this good this season. The Wildcats remain unbeaten entering the month of February.

The rest of the way, they are going to get the best shot from all the teams that they will play against. When you are at the top, they are trying to take you down.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd watches his team play Arizona State during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona looking to stay consistent

Head coach Tommy Lloyd is one of the best coaches in College Basketball, and he has been that for some time now. But this team, this year, it feels special. They are finding ways to win games, and even when they are in close games, you do not see panic from anyone, from players and coaches. Lloyd has given them that sense of confidence that you can see when they take the court. This team has the formula of great young talents and returners that could make the run and win it all.

As for the next time the Wildcats take the court on Saturday, Lloyd wants to see his team play with more consistency. The last two games for the Wildcats have been up and down. Lloyd knows that it is something that is not sustainable, even with coming out of those games with victories. Lloyd knows what he wants to see from his team, and he knows that they need to do that to be better the rest of the way. That is when this team is at its best.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm looking forward to having a little break in our schedule, but I'm also cognizant that we've got to keep getting better, and got to make sure we stay sharp and have great rhythm," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We've got a tough couple games coming up. You gotcoming home, and then turn around and you got to play at Kansas. Not easy."

"We value steadiness," Lloyd added. "A lot of people talk about momentum, momentum, momentum. I understand what momentum is, but I think there's way more value in being steady and consistent. From there, you're going to get opportunities to create momentum. If you're just worried about panic and having momentum, you really don't have any substance to what you're doing, so we talk about just staying steady, steady, steady."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

