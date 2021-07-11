Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI.com
Search

2021 MLB Draft: Live Updates, Tracking Where Sun Devils are Drafted

Stay tuned for live updates on the 2021 MLB Draft and where Arizona State players may wind up.
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to Arizona State's hub for the 2021 MLB Draft. Here you will find updates on where Sun Devils players and commits land in the three-day, 20-round event that welcomes the future of professional baseball. This page will be consistently updated as the draft progresses. 

Day 1

While it's hard to top the triple-digit temperatures in Phoenix, the stakes are even higher for teams trying to find their future face of the franchise. The Pittsburgh Pirates, owning the No. 1 overall pick after possessing the worst record in baseball last season, will knock over the first of many dominoes tonight. 

A total of 36 picks will be made tonight, with the draft set to begin at 7 pm ET on ESPN/MLB Network. Twenty-nine of those picks will be made in the actual first round, with the Houston Astros forfeiting their first-and second-round picks as punishment for recent cheating discipline. 

The Cincinnati Reds have one compensation pick after the first 29 choices, and the first day of the draft will conclude with six competitive balance picks from group A.

The teams have done their homework, and it's time to make the bacon. Let's find out where Arizona State's baseball players will begin their journey to the show:

drew swift
Baseball

2021 MLB Draft: Live Updates, Tracking Where Sun Devils are Drafted

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Spencer Torkelson's Day at the MLB All-Star Futures Game

asu drew swift
Baseball

Plenty of Sun Devils Prepare to Hear Their Names Called in 2021 MLB Draft

bagley
Football

Sun Devil Saturday Roundup: ASU Basketball Experience Wins, Losses in Same Week

Sparky, the Arizona State University mascot, encourages the student section during second quarter action against Kent State University at Sun Devil Stadium, Thursday, August 29,
Football

Arizona State Narrowly Misses Commitment from 2022 DL Jacarius Clayton

tommi hill
Football

Sun Devils Football: Incoming Freshmen Looking to Prove Quality Over Quantity

Player looking up
Football

Seven Potential NIL Partnerships for Arizona State Athletes

ASU TD all white
Football

Sun Devils Football: Arizona State Has Third-Highest Odds to Win Pac-12