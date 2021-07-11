2021 MLB Draft: Live Updates, Tracking Where Sun Devils are Drafted

Stay tuned for live updates on the 2021 MLB Draft and where Arizona State players may wind up.

Welcome to Arizona State's hub for the 2021 MLB Draft. Here you will find updates on where Sun Devils players and commits land in the three-day, 20-round event that welcomes the future of professional baseball. This page will be consistently updated as the draft progresses.

Day 1

While it's hard to top the triple-digit temperatures in Phoenix, the stakes are even higher for teams trying to find their future face of the franchise. The Pittsburgh Pirates, owning the No. 1 overall pick after possessing the worst record in baseball last season, will knock over the first of many dominoes tonight.

A total of 36 picks will be made tonight, with the draft set to begin at 7 pm ET on ESPN/MLB Network. Twenty-nine of those picks will be made in the actual first round, with the Houston Astros forfeiting their first-and second-round picks as punishment for recent cheating discipline.

The Cincinnati Reds have one compensation pick after the first 29 choices, and the first day of the draft will conclude with six competitive balance picks from group A.

The teams have done their homework, and it's time to make the bacon. Let's find out where Arizona State's baseball players will begin their journey to the show: