Anthony Coleman Rejoins Bobby Hurley and Company

Sande Charles

The prodigal son returns to Arizona State University and rejoins Bobby Hurley. Anthony Coleman, who has ties to USC and Colorado, will now be back coaching at Arizona State University as the assistant coach for men’s basketball. Coach Coleman spent the last year with Colorado working as an assistant under Tad Boyle. Coleman is replacing former ASU assistant Rasheen Davis whom Hurley dismissed earlier this year. 

Before Coleman left for Colorado, he had been with Arizona State University for three seasons. He helped recruit Luguentz Dort and Zylan Cheatham, both of which are now in the NBA. Coleman was a part of Sun Devil men’s hoops for the three years, which included the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons, where the Sun Devils went back to back appearing in the NCAA Tournament. 

The new, but old again, assistant played ball in college for both Xavier and then at Long Beach State. After his college career, he went on to play professional basketball in the United States and oversees. He spent time playing in Japan and Germany and the NBA D league. 

According to Coach Hurley and the release by ASU athletics, “ We are thrilled to welcome back Coach Anthony Coleman and his family. Coach Coleman’s contributions were substantial in the building of our program. He is one of the bright young coaches in college basketball, and I’m really excited to be working with him again." 

The California native helped the Sun Devils in the 2018-2019 season before he left for Colorado to a 23-11 overall record which, marked their first NCAA tournament win since 2009.  

Welcome back to Tempe, Coach Coleman. 

