Arizona State's Bobby Hurley Fined, Suspended for Monday's Game vs. USC

Saturday night saw the Arizona State Sun Devils in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

ASU lost a closely contested game against Stanford that went down to the final seconds. Out of the 29 fouls called in favor of the Cardinal, the last (and most crucial call) came on a three-point attempt that sent Stanford forward Brandon Angel to the line with one second remaining and the game tied at 76.

All three free throws were converted, as Stanford escaped with a 79-76 victory over Arizona State.

The Sun Devils battled through adversity practically all night, even overcoming a 15-point deficit in the second half to push Stanford to the limit.

Following the game, head coach Bobby Hurley was seen aggressively speaking with officials, as well as some extracurricular activity from guard Jay Heath and forward Jalen Graham.

Those acts wouldn't go unnoticed, as Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff issued the following release Sunday evening:

“The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference’s standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated,” Kliavkoff said.

“The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards.”

Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Arizona State's contest against USC (along with Heath) while Graham was merely "publicly reprimanded" for verbally confronting an official while they were exiting the court.

Hurley and Graham will return for Arizona State in the team's third and final stop in their three-game road trip, playing next Saturday at Arizona.