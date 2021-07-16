Arizona State Gets Boost in Recruiting Department with Brady Kennedy Hire

The former Kentucky basketball recruiting analyst helped with day-to-day recruiting operations for the perennial powerhouse before coming to Tempe.

On Thursday, Arizona State announced the addition of Brady Kennedy to its men's basketball organization. Kennedy will be responsible for player personnel, recruiting and as an analytics coordinator upon his arrival in Tempe.

The Sun Devils were able to secure the talents of Kennedy, who spent nearly a decade at Kentucky with the basketball powerhouse and assisted with daily recruiting operations in Lexington.

Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley said:

"Brady Kennedy is an outstanding addition to our staff. He is hard working, energetic and will bring exceptional organizational skills specifically in the areas of recruiting & analytics. We’re excited to welcome him to the Sun Devil basketball family."

Kennedy worked as a student manager from 2012-2016 before being elevated to higher roles. He helped Kentucky sustain an incredible string of recruiting classes from 2016-2021, with the Wildcats possessing an average ranking of the second-highest ranked class of commitments during that time span. Kentucky was ranked the nation's top class in 2020, with their lowest recruiting class (ranked seventh) this past cycle for 2021.

It's also notable to point out the Wildcats have had seven first-round picks in the annual NBA Draft since Kennedy took on a larger role at UK in 2016. That number is expected to expand even larger later this month in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Sun Devils, who believe they have a few solid pieces to build a solidified basketball program, will welcome Kennedy with open arms in helping replicate some of that same success. Under Hurley, ASU's basketball program has strengthened itself on and off the court. While helping in recruiting, analytics and more, Kennedy figures to be one of may working cogs to help push the Sun Devils basketball program to new heights.

