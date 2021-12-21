Sun Devils Hope to Rebound vs. Florida A&M

After a home loss to San Francisco, the Arizona State Sun Devils hope to rebound in a major way against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Desert Financial Arena.

It's a new day for the 5-7 Arizona State Sun Devils, who look to capitalize on the last of a two-game stretch at Desert Financial Arena against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

On Sunday, the Sun Devils nearly brought home a victory against a hot San Francisco Dons team, which was college basketball's lone 10-0 club prior to a narrow loss at GCU the night before playing Arizona State.

However, it was the Dons who were victorious as the buzzer sounded on Sunday evening, defeating the Sun Devils 66-65 as a late DJ Horne three-point shot was unsuccessful.

Now, Arizona State shifts their focus to the 2-9 Rattlers that are 0-8 on the road this season. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Florida A&M only a 4.6% chance to win.

Florida A&M has only two starters that average 10 points or more: Guards MJ Randolph (19.2) and Jalen Speer (10.2).

Although the Rattlers shoot poorly from the three-point line (25.8%), the Rattlers do take good care of the basketball.

Florida A&M has committed a turnover on only 17.8% of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Rattlers have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

As for the Sun Devils, Arizona State will again look to take the ball out of the hands of the other team, as ASU forced 21 turnovers against San Francisco on Sunday.

Tip-off is at 3 pm Arizona time Tuesday.