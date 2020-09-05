SI.com
ASU Basketball: ASU Hoops Starts 2021 Recruiting with Demari Williams Commitment

Evan Desai

Originally hailing from Texas, Glendale Dream City Christian transfer Demari Williams is the first commit for Sun Devil basketball’s 2021 cycle.

A guard, Williams, will be huge for the Devils, considering it appears as if the two best guards coming into this year’s team will be gone by the time Williams is scheduled to arrive at ASU. Both top ASU backcourt-mates Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge had even declared for the NBA Draft this year. Obviously, they changed their minds, but Martin will run out of eligibility at the end of this season, and Verge will most likely declare for the draft again and not look back this time.

A three-star, according to Rivals, Williams was a productive player at Fulshear High School (TX), averaging 21 points per game, six rebounds per game, and three assists per game in his junior season.

In fact, he was selected to both the Texas High School Basketball Coaches All-State team and the All-Region team. Those accolades go along with Williams also having a District 25-4A MVP on his resume.

Assistant Head Coach Rashon Burno is credited for the lead on this recruiting win.

Williams transferring to Glendale was a huge opportunity for Bobby Hurley and the staff. After all, Williams did have two other Power Five offers, both being from back in Texas. Texas Christian and Baylor were the other two teams that had offered Williams.

While Williams is only a three-star, Hurley was able to poach him from Texas despite Baylor coming out of a season where they were ranked in the top five nationally. In fact, Baylor is looking to give its future 2021 recruits some great talent to compete with, currently ranking third in the nation by 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2021.

Baylor, for instance, already has three commitments; two four-stars and a five-star. PAC-12 competitors are already making moves as well. USC is already ranked eighth nationally for 2021, UCLA is already ranked 13th and Colorado 21st.

It goes to show that ASU clearly has some work to do to catch up in 2021 recruiting, but this is not a bad first step.

