Arizona State to Play in 2022 Legends Classic

The Sun Devils are one of four teams that will play in the tournament next season.

The following information is from the Legends Classic press release 

Tickets for the 2022 Legends Classic, featuring Michigan, Pitt, VCU, and Arizona State, will go on sale Monday, Mar. 14 at 8:00 a.m. Arizona time.

All four programs return to Brooklyn to participate in the 16th annual Legends Classic which will be played at Barclays Center from Nov. 16-17.

“We are thrilled to bring the Legends Classic back to Barclays Center,” says Gazelle Group president Rick Giles. “The pandemic caused a lot of shuffling of events the last two years but the Legends Classic is back with a field that will bring excitement to Brooklyn.”

First played in 2007, the Legends Classic has become one of college basketball’s premier early-season tournaments. Featuring four teams from across the nation, the Legends Classic annually attracts the top programs in the sport with an opportunity to win a championship in downtown Brooklyn and the home of the Brooklyn Nets – Barclays Center.

Arizona State will head back to Brooklyn looking to avenge a loss in the 2015 title game.

Michigan (2010, 2014) will compete for the third time in the Legends Classic, looking for its first championship title. The Wolverines advanced to the championship game in 2014.

Pitt (2008, 2013, 2017) will make its fourth Legends Classic appearance and seek its third title. The Panthers won the crown in 2008 and 2013.

VCU (2014, 2018) will be playing in its third Legends Classic. The Rams dropped a championship game decision in 2018.

The schedule for the Legends Classic will be announced at a later date.

