Arizona State Returns to Play at Cal After Extended Break

After having their recent road trip to California canceled, the Arizona State Sun Devils return to action on the hardwood against the Cal Golden Bears.

Long time, no see!

While the Arizona State Sun Devils officially wrapped up their season on the gridiron in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday Dec. 30, ASU's basketball program was slated to continue play in the Pac-12 with a road trip against USC and UCLA over the holiday weekend.

However, both games were canceled as a result of the Trojans and Bruins battling COVID-19 within their respective programs. Arizona State's next scheduled game was Saturday, Dec. 8 against Arizona.

With the Sun Devils having their previous three games canceled (Florida A&M was set to visit before a power outage at Desert Financial Arena on Dec. 21), Arizona State wasn't keen on going nearly three weeks with no action prior to facing a Wildcats team at the top of their game.

Arizona State soon announced their away game at Cal would be rescheduled from Jan. 19 to Jan. 2 after the Golden Bears had their game against Stanford canceled due to COVID issues within the Cardinal program.

“With both teams having games canceled this weekend, this move allows for scheduling flexibility as the season moves forward, which is necessary right now,” said Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.

Cal, carrying a 8-5 record on the year, is currently riding a four-game winning streak and appear to have settled in after beginning the season 2-4.

The Golden Bears have three starters that average double-digit scoring: Forwards Andre Kelly (14.8) and Grant Anticevich (12.2), and guard Jordan Shepherd (14.3). Kelly also averages 8.9 rebounds per game.

Only Arizona State (64.2) is behind Cal in Pac-12 scoring offense, with the Golden Bears averaging 66.3 points per contest.

Cal is also 11th or worse in the Pac-12 in categories such as blocks (2.46), steals (4.85), and assists (10.4) per game.

Arizona State hopes to continue their current seven-game winning streak against Cal, with the last defeat to the Golden Bears on the hardwood coming on Feb. 8, 2018.

Tip-off between the two will be at 5 pm Arizona time.