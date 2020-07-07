AllSunDevils
4-Star 2021 Point Guard Zaon Collins Has ASU On His Shortlist

alexweiner

Arizona State and Arizona are in a recruiting battle.

Four-Star 2021 point guard prospect Zaon Collins tweeted his final four school choices on Monday, and both Arizona schools made the cut, along with USC and UNLV.

Collins is an incoming senior at basketball powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. 247Sports ranks him the fifth-best point guard in the class while ESPN has him sixth and Rivals seventh. All three sites have him at four stars and as a top-45 overall recruit in 2021.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon evaluated him earlier this year.

“Speedy point guard with decent size for position and slight frame but has shown consistent progress. Best in open court due to quickness, ball skills and vision. Uses his handle and speed to blow by defenders and create for teammates or finish at rim. Doesn't shoot a ton of threes and has low release but can hit open shots. Best as scorer from midrange and in. Quickness, feel and motor make him a pesky defender. Adding strength and gaining confidence as perimeter shooter will be important for hitting ceiling. High major starter whose NBA upside will be determined by outside jumper and physical development.”

Collins is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, according to ESPN. Even at that size, he can burst to the rim and detonate at the basket as he does in this Slam highlight.

Bishop Gorman has won the 4A state title in all three of Collins’ years there so far. In the 2020 championship game, he scored 10 points and commanded the offense. Las Vegas Review-Journal writer Sam Gordon said Collins “ran the show.”

Collins made MaxPreps’ Nevada All-State First Team last season after averaging 14 points, eight assists and three steals per game.

Adding Collins would continue the momentum of ASU’s recent recruiting boom. In 2018, ASU added four-star prospects Luguentz Dort and Taeshon Cherry. In 2020, five-star recruit Josh Christopher is set to take the floor alongside four-star Marcus Bagley.

ASU doesn’t have a player in the 2021 class committed, but adding a highly-touted point guard from a well-known basketball school could be a strong launching point. 

