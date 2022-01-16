Arizona State Trends on Twitter as Sun Devils Lose After COVID Delay

After going nearly two weeks without playing a game, the Arizona State Sun Devils returned to the hardwood. The results weren't exactly met with rave reviews.

It wasn't the return anybody in Tempe had hoped for.

The Arizona State Sun Devils dropped their first game in 13 days after battling COVID in a 75-57 loss to Colorado.

The Buffaloes dropped ASU to an overall record of 5-9, going 1-3 in Pac-12 play. Colorado handed the Sun Devils their fifth double-digit loss of the season.

ASU, looking to get back to work following a lengthy delay in action, hung with Colorado in the first half, trailing by just three points.

However, the Sun Devils shot only 31% from the floor (while going 2-for-10 behind the three-point line) in the second half, and ultimately were outscored 38-23 in the final 20 minutes.

In the words of Arizona State, they simply ran out of gas.

"I would say it was not a totally unexpected performance considering everything that’s been going on,” Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley said. “I thought the guys were juiced about playing though, because it’s been so long. But we ran out of gas in the second half.”

The good people of Twitter may have seen it differently, as Arizona State trended on the app following the late-night loss.

Here's just a handful of tweets directed towards the basketball program after their third loss in as many games.

Arizona State Trends on Twitter

ASU has no time to hang their heads, as a meeting with the Utah Utes at Desert Financial Arena awaits on Monday at 2 p.m. Arizona time.

Here's to hoping social media will have better things to say after Monday's game.