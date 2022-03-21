Pac-12: Arizona, UCLA Survive and Advance to Sweet 16

Two of three Pac-12 schools are still alive after the opening rounds of play.

With only three schools heading into the NCAA tournament, the Pac-12 conference needed a strong showing from the Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

As is often the case with every March Madness, the script was flipped on many favorites by underdogs looking to fit in Cinderella's glass slipper for the remaining days of the basketball season.

Two No. 12 seeds upset No. 5 seeds thanks to Richmond and New Mexico State shocking their respective opponents in the first round, while No. 15 Saint Peter's defeated No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State on its way to the Sweet 16.

Now, with 16 teams fighting for survival, two represent the Pac-12 thanks to Arizona and UCLA.

Arizona, UCLA Survive into Sweet Sixteen

USC Trojans (No. 7 Seed in Midwest Region) Round One Result: 68-66 Loss to No. 10 Miami Analysis: Despite holding Miami to 7% shooting from three-point land, the Trojans fell victim to a late pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to be bounced out of the tournament earlier than anticipated. The 18 turnovers did USC no good despite going on a 17-2 run to begin the second half. It was a case of too little, too late for the Trojans to survive and advance. UCLA Bruins (No. 4 Seed in East Region) Round One Result: 57-53 victory over No. 13 Akron Round Two Result: 72-56 victory over No. 5 Saint Mary's Next Matchup: No. 8 North Carolina (Mar. 25) Analysis: After losing the Pac-12 title game during conference tournament play, the Bruins took the loss to Arizona as fuel and have successfully made it to the Sweet 16. A late and deep three-pointer from Tyger Campbell sealed UCLA's first-round victory before the Bruins made quick work of a tough Saint Mary's squad. The talent is undeniably there for UCLA to make a run, but now the Bruins will be tested once more when they battle North Carolina on Friday. Arizona Wildcats (No. 1 Seed in South Region) Round One Result: 87-70 victory over No. 16 Wright State Round Two Result: 85-80 victory over No. 9 TCU Next Matchup: No. 5 Houston (Mar. 24) Analysis: Arizona-TCU gave us perhaps the most entertaining matchup of the second round with an overtime thriller that kept a good portion of the country up later than expected. Guard Bennedict Mathurin has hit a new level of play, which is a scary sight for opposing teams. The Wildcats have struggled at times, but have also displayed stretches of dominance that clearly show why many picked them to cut the nets down at the end of the tournament. A tough Houston team now awaits them.

