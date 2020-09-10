ASU Basketball: A Look at ASU Transfer Luther Muhammad

Arizona State’s men’s basketball program has continued to attract notable recruits and transfers from all around the country. So when former Ohio State point guard Luther Muhammad announced he was going to transfer from the school, ASU was on his list, and he chose to bring his game to Tempe. So let’s find out what type of player the Sun Devils are getting in Muhammad.

Muhammad entered the transfer portal shortly after the conference tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19 on April 5, and on April 14, he made his commitment to Arizona State. He chose the Devils over West Virginia, UCLA, Seton Hall and New Mexico. He was the 4th player to transfer from OSU since 2018-2019.

In two seasons with Ohio State, the 6-foot-4 point guard started in 56 games, appearing in 64 for the Buckeyes. During that period, Muhammad averaged 7.3 points and 1.5 assists on 38% from the field, 36% from behind the arc and 80% from the free-throw line.

Muhammad’s numbers don’t jump off the screen, but that has more to do with the way Ohio State ran their offense, which was more balanced. According to sources, the main reason for Muhammad’s decision to leave the program was due to him not being promised a bigger role in the Buckeyes’ offense.

While his offense wasn’t on display while in the Big Ten, his defense was highly touted throughout the conference. Muhammad averaged a steal per game, while his defensive intensity bothered a lot of the top-tier guards he had to play against.

Coming out of Hudson Catholic High School in 2018, Muhammad was considered a 4-star recruit and the 5th-best point guard in the nation according to 247Sports. The Jersey City, New Jersey native, received a grade of 85 and was ranked 64 in the ESPN 100.

Muhammad is expected to join the Devils during the 2021-22 season, especially since they have a loaded backcourt with the returns of Alonzo Verge Jr. and Remy Martin as well as incoming freshman Josh Christopher. Muhammad would need a transfer waiver, even if he wanted to be granted immediate eligibility. But with his desire to get more shots and touches offensively, expect him to join Bobby Hurley’s team next year so he could show his offensive potential and keep the ‘GUARDU’ name in Tempe.